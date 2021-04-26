Aquaculture Women: Valerie Lobitail





The founder and CEO of XpertSea talks about building startups, establishing relationships with shrimp farmers, and intimate encounters with pirates.

Valerie Robitaille has grown Xpert Sea from a four-person startup to a company with a team of 60 people. Briefly describe your aquaculture career.

My passion for oceans and technology earned me a Bachelor of Science degree from the Maine Maritime Academy, followed by a Master’s degree in Geoengineering from the National Institute of Sciences in Quebec. My partner Cody and I started developing applications for the commercial marine environment, but our knowledge of optics and photonics is the only very basic tool for counting larvae. It quickly became apparent that it was related to the hatchery of. After several companies became interested in our work, we launched XpertSea with our co-founder to address the major technological gaps that exist in aquaculture.

Initially, the focus was on using AI to help shrimp farmers collect data, make better decisions, and achieve better economic outcomes. Last year, we incorporated its capabilities into a much more ambitious product, a data-driven market that connects buyers and producers directly, solving their most pressing financial challenges.

What made you decide to switch to the aquaculture industry?

When I was little, I visited my grandmother in Florida every winter and took a walk on the beach. So, since I was 6 years old, I have been passionate about the ocean. It directly influenced my decision to study marine science and turn it into a career. I first encountered aquaculture through an academic program, and then through research and work I learned that there is room for growth and size in the industry from a technical perspective.

57% of senior management teams and 37% of field staff are women. This is very good, as only about 25% of the tech industry is female.

Women are very well represented at the top of XpertSea, how did you achieve this? And why is this not the case more broadly in this area?

Although XpertSea is an equal opportunity employer, it was not designed to hire a specific proportion of women. It is more accurate to say that the best person for this job is often a woman. It’s not the experience of other companies, but I was very happy when my colleagues calculated and found that 57% of senior managers and 37% of field staff were women. This is very good, as only about 25% of the tech industry is female.

At the senior management level, my mother, Sylvia Lavigne, is also a co-founder. On a personal level, her career has taught me that women can be as devoted and diligent as anyone else. As Vice President of the Company, she brings a wealth of management and operational experience that is essential to launching a company and overcoming challenges. In addition, as the business has grown over the past year, Katie Sokalsky has joined as President and COO, providing financial services, technology and leadership experience to help expand the market and develop new products and services.

What are the most proud achievements in this area so far?

We are proud of what we have built from the perspective of the people. Ten years ago it was a team of four people, but today it is over 60 people. Once a small Canadian start-up, it now offers teams in Asia and Latin America unique job opportunities.

We are also proud to have worked closely with shrimp farmers to truly understand the challenges of shrimp farmers. This close collaboration has enabled us to improve our operations and business outcomes, initially through technology and now through financial services.

Valerie Lobitail and Chelsea Andrews Visit Asian Shrimp Farms Explain the typical day of your current role.

My schedule is designed around four pillars.

Strategy-Where do we go and what do we need to get there? Support your team-How can we help our team overcome challenges? And how can we better support our customers? Product-What kind of problem and how do you solve it? Are there any other issues that technology and financial services can solve? Outreach-Renewing current investors, networking with potential partners, attending lecture opportunities.

My day starts early and ends late, and most of it is spent on the phone or my computer. Ten working days, including weekend hours, are not uncommon. Fortunately, I have a great team to help me manage my day-to-day activities, so I can stay focused on the tasks that help me move the needle forward.

In our early days, there were pirate warnings in the area and some shrimp boats were hijacked, so some of our staff had to go to help harvest the shrimp and stay on the island for a few days. I have had one. This is a whole new reality that Canadian companies don’t usually encounter.

What is the most unusual experience you have had in aquaculture?

Doing business in different regions poses new and unusual challenges. In places like South America and Southeast Asia, we have learned that shrimp are extremely valuable and that businesses can be the target of piracy in certain developing markets. In our early days, there were pirate warnings in the area and some shrimp boats were hijacked, so some of our staff had to go to help harvest the shrimp and stay on the island for a few days. I have had one. This is a whole new reality that Canadian companies don’t usually encounter.

Are there any individuals or organizations in the aquaculture industry that are particularly inspired?

We have active investors who are deeply interested in sustainable food innovation and the development of sustainable systems while providing strategic counsel and strong support systems. One of our investors is Aqua-Spark. It has the vision of creating an ecosystem of producers and technology, health and nutrition companies that support industry transformation. As founder and managing partner, Amino Bogratz is working hard to educate the outside world about aquaculture, break negative stereotypes and bring together key stakeholders to make a real difference. I will. I think it’s inspiring to show that it’s possible to generate profitable returns while activating positive environmental outcomes.

As a woman in aquaculture, have you ever faced gender-related challenges?

I was fortunate enough to have good relationships at all levels, whether with colleagues, investors or anyone else. I think the issue of gender-related issues is more relevant at the field staff level. As they are thousands of miles away from Canada in a variety of different operating environments, they can face challenges specific to the culture of the place or region. Therefore, we should listen carefully to their concerns, rely on them to tell us what is safe, and take special precautions as needed.

What advice would you give to women who are starting a career in this area and women who are starting a business?

I think my mother and co-founder Sylvie said it best. My advice to future female leaders is to get me out of the comfort zone whenever I have the opportunity. Don’t be afraid to take risks and focus on making something truly passionate.

What is your dream role in aquaculture, and do you think it is realistic to achieve it?

It may sound obvious, but my current role is very good. It allows me to apply both drives that came here first: as leaders and entrepreneurs on the one hand, and as scientists and innovators on the other. I would be very happy to have the opportunity to act as a power multiplier in the future by helping other entrepreneurs and technicians set up their own companies and contribute to the industry.

What do you think is the new / future innovation that has the greatest potential to improve Valerie and Chelsea Shrimp divisions with XpertSea’s Asian team?

The AI-based tools available have significantly improved the efficiency and sustainability of shrimp farming, but have not even begun to maximize their potential. Prescription analysis and diagnostics, where the tool will tell you what happens and how to fix it, will have a huge impact on the industry, especially in the area of ​​disease management. This reduces operational risk and paves the way for more comprehensive financial and insurance services. We’re also very excited about how data and transparency can unleash the value chain to consumers.

What are the most unsolved challenges facing the shrimp industry that you want to solve?

I would like to promote the original vision of closing the large technological gap in the aquaculture industry. Many innovations rooted in agriculture and livestock have no similarities in the aquaculture industry yet. It affects everything from the ability of local producers to profitably place food on their table, to the efficiency and profitability of the entire food chain. All of this is important to fulfill our promise that aquaculture will be a sustainable source of protein for the increasingly hungry planet.

Where would you like to put XpertSea in 10 years?

I think the interesting thing about our company is that it has a lot of potential growth vectors. Today, we are successful in data-driven markets and financial services. Mainly in Ecuador, with success in India later this year. There are also many issues in the industry that can benefit from technology and financial services, not to mention opportunities in new areas. And while we are in shrimp now, we know that it is only about 15 percent of total aquaculture production.

Looking 10 years into the future, I would like to see Xpert Sea as a leading technology and financial company in the aquaculture sector. Using data and technology to make aquaculture more sustainable will bring about positive changes on the planet. We are just the beginning of the blue revolution, and there are many other challenges and problems that can be solved to make aquaculture a more sustainable source of protein for the planet.

