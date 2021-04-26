A new 2021 Maserati Grequer was discovered in production bodywork





Maserati is preparing for the launch of Grecale as its second SUV, with spy photographers capturing Grecale for the first time outside the Italian manufacturer’s facility.

Parked with various Fiat Chrysler Automobile / Stellantis prototypes, the Grequere is clearly similar in size to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which shares much of its foundation, with heavy camouflage and fences in the final car. It obscures most of the design, the impact of the larger Levante is clear.

The brand’s second important SUV was named Grequer after the “strong northeasterly winds of the Mediterranean”. This model forms an important part of Maserati’s bold revival plan, which began last year with the announcement of the MC20 supercar.

Porsche Macan’s rivals, destined to “play an important role in brand development,” will be built on the same production line as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio at the FCA plant in Cassino, Italy. Maserati plans to invest around € 800 million (£ 790 million) in the plant.

It also shares much of its foundation with Stelvio, with a fully electric version expected to arrive by 2022. However, the combustion engine model uses a Maserati instead of an alpha source engine and may include a mild hybrid 2.0. -A down-tuned version of the MC20’s new Nettuno V6 for the liter turbo offered by Ghibli and Levante, and the most powerful variants.

Francescotonon, Maserati’s global planning boss, told the autocar that Grequer is “the most practical in its class, but it’s also luxurious,” “it has the best design and features in its class. Of course, it’s still Maserati. It also offers best-in-class performance and handling. “

SUVs are expected to account for 70% of Maserati’s sales by 2025, saloons will drop to 15%, and newly launched sports cars such as the MC20 will account for 5%.

The new SUV was first identified in 2018 by former FCA boss Sergio Marchionne as part of a complete overhaul of the product lineup. The MC20 also includes the new GranTurismo and GranTuri in both combustion and electric forms, in addition to three variations: Coupe, Spider Convertible and Fully Electric.

By 2023/2024, the brand will also have a new generation of Levante and Quattroporte, both available in electric powertrains. In the form of top specs, it uses an 800V electrical system and three motors.

read more

New Maserati MC20 supercar leads the revival of the Italian brand

Maserati Quattroporte wins 2021 plug-in hybrid option

The new Maserati Levante Hybrid improves agility and efficiency

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos