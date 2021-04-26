Here’s what to expect from the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition:





The long-awaited Redmi gaming phone is coming tomorrow. Smartphones are said to be part of the current K40 lineup. This phone, called the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, may have a variety of game-focused features. Prior to its official launch, Redmi confirmed the phone details.

According to Redmi (Weibo via GSMArena), the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition runs on a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. The company also revealed that future phones will come with JBL audio and dual speakers. High resolution audio and Dolby Atmos are also supported.

Earlier teasers have shown that the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition comes with retractable side buttons for a better game. The design is said to be the same as what you see on phones such as the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 3. Teaser also showed that there is a triple rear camera setup with LEDs on the top and bottom of the phone. Rumor has it that the phone has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera. Holds a 6,000mAh battery.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is said to be equipped with MediaTeks’ top-end Dimensity 1200 processor. The chipset is already available on mobile phones such as Realme GT Neo. The processor comes with an octa-core CPU with an ultracore Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 supercores, and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. It also has an Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

The processor supports a resolution of 2520×1080 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 168Hz. It has up to 16GB of RAM, 4.7Gbps peak download speed, and 2.5Gbps peak upload speed.

Tomorrow we could know more about mobile phones. Until then, stay tuned.

