Google Chrome 91 brings clipboard support for desktop apps, new form control UX for Android





Google recently launched Chrome 90 on a stable channel, introducing a ton of new features to both desktop and mobile users. After the update, the browser will load the HTTPS version of the site by default, including support for the AV1 encoder, and a new option to link directly to the highlighted text on the web page. In addition to these features, Google has included some features under development in its updates, including a price tracking feature with real-time price reduction alerts. These features may be rolled out in future releases. These features may or may not be deployed in Chrome 91, but Google is currently detailing some other features that will be released in the next stable Chrome update.

In a recent post on the Chromium blog, the company details some of the new features and changes that will be rolled out in Chrome 91. This update is currently in beta and includes the following changes:

Desktop app clipboard support

Chrome 91 provides desktop apps with read-only access to the clipboard. This feature allows users to attach files to emails using clipboard keyboard shortcuts such as Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V, rather than relying solely on the drag-and-drop method. This feature was released in the Chrome 91 beta release, but is hidden behind the flag. If you want to give it a try, you can go to chrome: // flags and enable the “Clipboard filename” flag.

In the lower right corner after enabling the flag[再起動]Click the button. Once that is done, you can use the Ctrl + C keyboard shortcuts to copy the files on your system and use the Ctrl + V shortcuts to attach them to your email.

Updated Android form controls

Last January, I found a post on the Chromium forum detailing a visual update of Google Chrome’s form controls on Android. According to a new blog post, the updated Form Control UX will be open to users of Chrome 91 for Android. Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, UX offers better accessibility and touch support, better dark mode support, and more. The image below shows the difference between the old form control UI and the new form control UI.

Check out this CDS talk or Microsoft’s blog post for more information on the updated UX.

Other features / changes

Chrome 91 also includes an Origin trial to help web developers try out new features and provide feedback on usability, utility, and effectiveness to the web standards community. Follow this link to learn more about Origin Trials. The update also includes a new GravitySensor interface, SharedArrayBuffers on desktop platforms, recommended filenames and locations for the File System Access API, and cross-origin iframe support for the WebOTP API. For more information on these changes, please visit the Chromium blog.

