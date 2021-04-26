Building a digital economy in the Middle East





Throughout the Middle East, governments are actively diversifying their economies, with an increasing focus on a wide range of digital transformation across different industries. Driven by national vision and ICT goals, the public and private sectors have made great strides in building robust digital infrastructure that promotes innovation and opens up new economic opportunities. The seeds of the Middle East’s digital economy were sown much earlier given the incredible foresight of local governments, and the pandemic simply accelerated progress.

Fast-forwarding digital transformation pandemics have had a major impact on the world’s economic and social development, and the industry is accelerating digital transformation and rebuilding its business model. By 2022, 70% of organizations will accelerate the adoption of digital technologies such as AI to transform their business processes, according to IDC.

This digitization is happening in all sectors. For example, the financial services industry is rapidly shifting to digital banking. The transportation industry is looking for ways to enable smoother transportation using ICT. The energy industry is shifting its focus from resources to technology.

Digital transformation is also entering a new stage of intelligence. Huawei predicts that by 2025, 97% of all large enterprises will use AI, which will power 77% of all cloud applications.

So, in the next decade, technological innovation will be important to the development of the industry.

Value-Driven Model of Industrial Digitization Digital transformation requires three basic principles to be followed. First, enterprises need to remain customer-centric, the starting point for digital transformation. Second, they need to grasp two important factors. While technology and scenario convergence are the keys to digitalization, the cloud is critical to continuous optimization and value creation in the digital age. Third, companies can build a symbiotic and shared digital ecosystem from three perspectives: scenario research, capacity building, and a collaborative model for jointly creating new value in the industry. You need to focus on your requirements.

Working with Customers to Create New Value in the Industry Huawei is innovating in two areas: technology and scenario-based solutions to help customers in all industries digitize.

For example, integrating cloud and AI technology with grid inspection eliminates the need for workers to climb tall towers and endanger their lives. Residents, on the other hand, have a safer, more reliable and more stable source of electricity. Similarly, in the education sector, cloud-based solutions are used to digitize and mirror all people, environments, objects, and academic and cultural activities on campus to education, scientific research. , And digital integration in management is possible.

In terms of technology, Huawei is laying the foundation for an intelligent future by innovating in areas such as smart campuses, deterministic networks, highly integrated data centers, smart clouds and green energy.

As Middle Eastern countries build their digital economies, ICT providers need to work closely with their customers in both the public and private sectors to truly understand their business and challenges. Second, technology solutions need to be specially tailored to individual scenarios to create new value for local businesses. At Huawei, we work with ecosystem partners to innovate together and believe that this is essential to our joint success.

The Middle East is Huawei’s strongest global market. We work with key regional organizations and municipalities in various industries such as transportation, financial services and education to promote new digital solutions that not only promote the development of the digital economy, but also improve the quality of life of people. Is being developed and deployed.

David Shi is President of Huawei Middle East’s Enterprise Business Group.

