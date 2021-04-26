Expectations for solving GPU shortages come from unexpected sources





Bitmain, a Chinese mining company, has released a teaser for the upcoming ASIC Antminer E9 Etherum mining box. This is potentially good news for PC gamers as the Antminer E9 is better at mining Ethereum than the best graphics cards, with a hash rate of 3 GH / s, which is equivalent to the 32 GeForce RTX 3080.

If true, its hash rate makes the Antminer E9 the fastest Ethereum ASIC available (via Tom’s hardware), faster than the Linzhi Phoenix Ethash ASIC miner, which seems to manage 2,600 MH / s () However, I’m lucky to actually buy it). Power usage is also a major factor in such solutions, with the 2,556W Antminer using less power than the 3,000W ASIC Linzhi product.

If a serious miner jumps to use something like the Antminer E9, the graphics card for gamers will be released, but this is large because it can cost around $ 20,000-40,000. Dedicated to the mining work of Ethereum. However, returning to the original comparison, if you want to buy 32 GeForce RTX 3080s with serious operation, it is often $ 64,000 because you are currently looking at about $ 2,000 per card on eBay etc.

Despite the price, the Antminer E9 is definitely in high demand. However, given the supply issues that affect the industry as a whole, Bitmain probably cannot produce enough of these boxes. If that is possible, does it have a meaningful impact on the graphics card market? Especially considering that cryptocurrency mining is only part of the reason you can’t buy a new graphics card right now? only time will tell.

One point to come is that ASICs can help accelerate difficulties away from what is possible with general purpose hardware such as graphics cards. Therefore, as more ASICs emerge, Ethereum mining on graphics cards can end soon anyway.

Also relevant to all of this is the fact that the Ethereum Network announced the transition from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS) from December 1, 2020. This is a few years at most for Ethereum mining.

Of course, graphics card miners will probably move to another cryptocurrency anyway. There is always another coin on the wing waiting for that moment to shine. But that’s a risk, and the point about Ethereum is that it’s now almost guaranteed to be profitable.

ASIC miners are almost impossible to buy because they sell out faster than next-generation consoles and the best graphics cards.

I have to be optimistic, but I hope the Antminer E9 will introduce a wave of new machines that will release graphics cards for other purposes such as games.

