Everything you need to know





Realme, a smartphone manufacturing brand known for its wide range of smartphone products, has finally entered the portable speaker category at an upcoming event. The company has confirmed a mega-launch in Malaysia, which plans to launch a new product. One of these products is the company’s Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

Moreover, the report also suggests that other products are Realme Watch 2, Buds Q2, and Buds Air Neo 2. The release seems to be centered on IoT devices. Take a closer look at Realme products, which will soon be launched globally.

Realme new product launch

According to a report from India Today, Realme will go on sale in Malaysia on April 30th, and the company has yet to reveal details of the event in other markets. The company also revealed that it is preparing for the launch of the following product list.

Realme Watch S Master Edition Realme Watch 2 Realme Buds Q2 Realme Buds Air Neo 2 Realme Motion Activated Nightlight Realme Alkaline Battery Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker

The products on this list are primarily successors to last year’s Realme product line, and the company appears to be adding some new devices to the Malaysian market. According to the report, portable speakers and alkaline batteries are the company’s first brand new devices. Tilted to arrive in blue camo style, the Bluetooth speaker also includes a backpack or a strap to hold and hang the speaker anywhere according to your requirements.

Future Realme speakers are also said to compete with the Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker, which sells for Rs 2,499 in India. Batteries are said to be in two sizes, AA and AAA, called Z15 and Z17, respectively.

The company will also launch a second-generation Watch and Buds Q at its next event. But when it comes to specs, I’m still not sure about the new model. As we approach launch, the company can expect to reveal more details about future products.

With over 4.5 years of experience in journalism, Karan Sharma pursues a passion for technology reporting. He is a technology freak and is passionate about reviews of smartphones, gadgets, game consoles and more. He is very enthusiastic about technology and is always looking for new technologies to explore. What’s more, he’s a hardcore traveler who always loves exploring places on his bike.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos