Regulations in the FinTech era





As technology revolutionizes the financial sector, experts discuss how policy makers should respond.

Technological innovation is changing the financial sector. The cryptocurrency market soared to a record high and culminated in the historic initial public offering of Coinbase, the first major cryptocurrency company to go public on the US stock exchange. Individual investors are using Reddit and various fee-free trading platforms to create unprecedented market volatility for meme stocks such as GameStop. At the same time, the Internal Revenue Service is struggling to distribute stimulating checks to millions of Americans, urging the need for better technical and regulatory solutions to facilitate faster payments in the United States. I’m emphasizing.

New financial technology, or FinTech, promises to make the financial system faster, more informed and more global. Once a rising sector of finance, FinTech is now always present in every corner of the industry. FinTech products have opened the door to many new opportunities for consumers, investors and businesses. But with these opportunities, new challenges arise. Regulators and policy makers face important choices to keep investors and consumers safe while adapting to meet the needs of this ever-changing situation.

The regulatory review invites policy makers, scholars and practitioners across the financial sector to discuss the pressing challenges FinTech poses to the industry and how FinTech will continue to impact financial institutions, markets and regulators. Provides insight into what.

The contributors to this series are: PayPal Inc. Usman Ahmed, Head of Global Public Policy and Research. Jo Ann Barefoot, CEO of the Alliance for Innovative Regulation; Christian Catalini, Chief Economist of the Diem Society. Rick A. Fleming, Investor Advocate for the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Daniel Gofine, a professor at Georgetown University Law School. Professor Kristine Johnson of Emory University School of Law. PayPal Inc. Ivy K, a member of the Global Public Policy and Research team at. Lau; Alexandra M. Redbetter, Senior Corporation Finance Counsel at the US Securities and Exchange Commission Office of Investor Advocates. Annette L, senior counsel of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, partner Jai Massari; Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Michael Nonaka, partner of Nazareth; Covington & Burling LLP; Marlon Paz; Jennifer J. Schulp, partner of Mayer Brown LLP, Director of Financial Regulatory Research at the Cato Institutes Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives. Kevin Werbach, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Professor Yesha Yadav of Vanderbilt University Law School.

April 26, 2021 | Rick A. Fleming and Alexandra M. Ledbetter, US Securities and Exchange Commission

Capital market investors have access to more information than ever before, but even advanced market participants find it difficult to categorize all their data. The US Securities and Exchange Commission needs to adopt data standardization practices in corporate reporting to make access to reported information easier and cheaper for investors.

Did Reddit break the US stock market?

April 27, 2021 | Marlon Pass, Mayer Brown LLP

Recent market volatility in GameStop and other memetic stocks has put the nationwide spotlight on the evolving role of technology in regulating US capital markets. The US Securities and Exchange Commission needs to improve the outdated plumbing of the US securities trading infrastructure to speed up the clearing and settlement process.

DeFi is the next frontier of fintech regulation

April 28, 2021 | Kevin Werbach, University of Pennsylvania Wharton School

Decentralized finance promises significant benefits such as democratized access to financial instruments, increased market efficiency, easy access to liquidity, enhanced financial privacy and faster innovation. However, DeFi also poses serious and multifaceted risks.

US Digital Identity Crisis

April 29, 2021 | Usman Ahmed, Paypal Inc., Daniel Gorfine, Georgetown University School of Law, and Ivy K. Lau, Paypal Inc.

Creating digital currencies in the United States alone does not solve the challenge of paying government assistance to individual citizens. The Internal Revenue Service also needs a digital infrastructure before implementing a more efficient and secure way to transfer payments.

Trading games

May 3, 2021 | Jennifer J. Schulp, Cato Institute

More and more retail investors are trading on their mobile phones through an app-based, fee-free trading platform. However, these platforms have recently been criticized for a new innovation: gamification of transactions.

Elimination of intermediaries and decentralization in financial markets

May 4, 2021 | Emory University School of Law, Kristine Johnson

Studies show that financial intermediaries are abusing their role by withdrawing fees from inadvertent and sophisticated investors. Coordinating an intermediary-led transaction with a transaction executed by the blockchain protocol reveals the potential and danger of intermediation exclusion.

FinCEN as Chief Innovation Agency

May 5, 2021 | Michael Nonaka, Covington & Burling LLP

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is ready to become one of the most influential federal agencies in setting the direction for financial services innovation over the next few years.

Financial regulation in the digital age

May 6, 2021 | Jo Ann Barefoot, Alliance for Innovative Regulation

Existing financial regulatory systems embrace the processes and information flows of the analog era and accelerate them on computers. In the new digital era, regulators need to completely rethink how they operate.

DeFi, Disintermediation, and Future Regulatory Paths

May 10, 2021 | Jai Massari, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Christian Catalini, Diem Association

Decentralized finance may hold great promise in trying to eliminate the need for intermediaries in financial transactions, but it also raises new policy and regulatory considerations.

Regulatory challenges for digital innovation

May 11, 2021 | Yesha Yadav, Vanderbilt University Law School

Fintech products bring consumers into more direct contact with the financial system through digital technology and a new category of financial services providers. Their emergence raises urgent questions about the trade-offs that regulators must make between promoting innovation, market integrity, and simplicity.

The role of decentralized ledgers in the voluntary carbon market

May 12, 2021 | Annette L. Nazareth, Davispoke & Wardwell LLP

Urgent demand for voluntary carbon markets fuels the need for new infrastructure to support these markets. Several innovators are positioning themselves to seize this new opportunity through distributed ledger technology.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

