iPhone users may be lined up on 750 from Google for “illegal” data tracking

The company could line up more than 4 million iPhone users in a row of 750 each this week as a reward from Google to protect itself from allegations of a class action in the Supreme Court over data tracking.

The tech giant will fight the claim that it was potentially worth a total of 3 billion, collecting personal data “illegal” from British iPhone users using the Safari browser between 2011 and 2012.

Former CEO Richard Lloyd filed a large lawsuit in 2018. The proceedings were dismissed after the judge determined that the defendant could not prove the basis for the claim against Google.

However, in 2019, three Court of Appeals judges overturned the previous ruling.

According to a 2019 ruling, Apple blocked third-party cookies when it first launched Safari. It can be used to track Internet users across the web when browsing on mobile phones.

Google has designed a way around this block to collect data on race, physical and mental health, political trends, sexuality, social class, finance, shopping habits, and location.

The deprivation of technology had the effect of allowing Google to set DoubleClick Adcookies on devices without the user’s consent, the ruling said.

Lloyds’ campaign is backed by Therium, a litigation funder that raised $ 1 billion in funding disputes. It offered 15.5m to the legal challenge.

In 2012, Google faced a $ 22.5 million fine from the US Federal Trade Commission for data collection and agreed to pay $ 17 million in 2013 to resolve consumer behavior in 37 states. Did.

Lloyd, who leads the Google You Owe Us campaign, said: “The proceedings are about seeking clarification from one of the world’s most powerful companies. Google says it illegally misused data from millions of UK iPhone users between 2011 and 2012. It bypasses your phone’s privacy settings and keeps track of your browsing history.

“Our data is very valuable and Supreme Court hearings could give consumers a viable way to get fair relief when tech giants misuse our data. There is. “

However, Google lawyers argue that you don’t have to pay if your privacy infringement hasn’t caused the plaintiff’s loss or suffering. He added that this claim should not be a class action proceeding, as many of the people affected by the breach have not been filed.

“These claims are related to what happened 10 years ago and we dealt with them at that time. We look forward to proceeding in court,” a Google spokesman said. It was.

The case begins on Wednesday.

