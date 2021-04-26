May Day International Museum Day and Wedding Season Come to Animal Crossing New Horizons-Nintendo





May Day, International Museum Day, and Wedding Season Come to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: In the New Horizons game, time moves just like in real life. This means that the seasons change, various bugs and fish can hang out on your island, and some fun events are imminent. Whether you’ve experienced these events last year or for the first time this year, here’s an overview of what’s happening in the coming months.

To attend the event, you need to download the free update available on April 28th. If you need help, talk about it later in the article.

Upcoming events

May Day (April 29-May 7): Use your May Day ticket to tour a fairly interesting island between April 29-May 7. These tickets are one-time only, so plan your trip accordingly. Have a good flight!

International Museum Day (May 18-May 31): To celebrate International Museum Day, players can participate in the stamp rally from May 18th to 31st. After talking to Blathers and receiving a special stamp car, players can enjoy fish, insects, fossils and art while collecting stamps at various museum exhibits.

Wedding Season (June 1st, June 30th): Reese and Cyrus have traditionally taken pictures of their wedding on Harveys Island every June since they got married in June. Meet them on the island and help them take adorable pictures. Some decorations are very helpful!

In addition, wedding season-themed furniture and fashion items can be purchased at Nook Shopping and Able Sisters throughout the month. Check them out before they spin.

Seasonal Items As always, check out Nook Shopping for new seasonal items in May and June. Find a selection of items based on Mother’s Day, Cheese Rolling Festival and more!

How to update the game

It’s quite possible that the game has already been updated, but it’s easy to see. Simply select the game icon in the home menu, press the + button and select Software Update (requires internet connection). You may be asked to restart the game if an update is needed. After updating everything, please return to the island.

If it’s the day of the event and the event doesn’t show up for you, don’t worry. Try restarting the game while connected to the internet. Note that changing the system clock does not raise the event.

About Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: Explore, create and customize New Horizons while relaxing on a deserted island to create your own paradise. Your island vacation has a wealth of natural resources that you can use to make everything from tools to the comfort of living things. Catch bugs at dawn, chat with charming inhabitants, decorate your paradise, or enjoy the sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. Times and seasons match real life, so every day on your island is your chance to check in and find surprises all year round.

To explore the game, check out the official website at https://www.animal-crossing.com/new-horizons.

