Facebook and Google “No Action Against Fraudulent Advertising”-Survey | Science and Technology News





According to one study, Facebook and Google have been unable to take action against fraudulent ads even after they have been reported.

About 34% of people who reported ads to Google after being victimized by Google said the ads weren’t removed, and 26% of Facebook users said the same.

Do the numbers come from consumer groups?

Both companies have promised to remove fraudulent ads, which one? The retrospective approach isn’t working, and the government said the online security bill should include online fraud.

According to a survey, 27% of people who were victims of fraud through ads on search engines and social media sites did so on Facebook.

About 19% said it happened at Google.

However, nearly half of the victims say they did not report fraudulent ads to the platform. 31% said they didn’t report because they suspected something was going to happen.

Which one? Consumer rights expert Adam French said:

Image: Many users said they didn’t report fraudulent ads because they thought nothing would happen.

“It has launched a free scam warning service to help consumers get used to the latest tactics used by scammers, but high-tech giants, regulators and governments are working harder to prevent scams from thriving. There is no doubt that you need to.

“Online platforms need to be legally responsible for identifying, removing and preventing fake or fraudulent content on their sites. The inclusion of fraud in online safety bills is overwhelming and the government You need to act now. “

A Facebook spokesperson said:

“Our team of 35,000 safety and security experts will work with sophisticated AI to proactively identify and remove this content. Report any suspicious activity to us. Is recommended.

“Our team invalidates billions of fake accounts each year and donates £ 3m to Citizens’ Counseling to provide a UK fraud program.”

:: Listen to and subscribe to the Ian King Business Podcast here.

Google said: “We are constantly reviewing our ads, sites and accounts to ensure they are in compliance with our policies. As a result of enforcement measures (precautionary and follow-up), the team blocked over 3.1 billion ads for violating our policies Or deleted.

“As part of the various ways we tackle bad ads, we encourage you to flag the bad actors you’re looking at through a support tool that allows you to report bad ads directly. Find the” way “in your search. Can be easily found. Report bad ads on Google and fill in the required information.

“It’s easy for consumers to provide the information that the Google Ads team needs to act accordingly.

“We take action against potentially bad ads reported to us, and these complaints are always confirmed manually.”

“We have strict policies that govern the types of ads we allow to run on our platform. We will proactively enforce these policies and remove any ads that violate them.

“We combine automated systems with human reviews to enforce our policies.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos