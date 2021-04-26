Domino is reviving this 1980s mascot





Domino’s Pizza has revived the popular mascot Noid since the 1980s with a clever twist.

For those who don’t remember the decade of hairbands, Noid is a bunny-friendly “antihero” that appeared in Domino commercials and tried to prevent hot pizza deliveries using antiques such as ice shooters. The commercial urged people to “avoid Noid” and call Domino to get the pizza within 30 minutes, and the mascot became a complete pop culture hit in crossover computer games.

Now, it seems that Noid is back to “blocking the advanced technology” of Domino’s recent innovations, such as the fully self-driving car that delivers pizza in Texas.

“Noid is Domino’s oldest and most famous villain, and the pizza delivery test on Nuro’s self-driving car is exactly the innovation that could drive Noid’s return,” said Domino’s Deputy Advertising Officer. President Kate Trumbull said. In a press release.

In addition to the new TV commercials, Noid will also appear in the latest release of the “Crash Bandicoot” mobile video game. Noid has returned several times since the 1980s. This includes a short re-appearance in 2011, celebrating his 25th birthday.

Marketing strategies are designed to take advantage of nostalgia and emphasize Domino’s future-proof delivery experiments, which are increasingly investing in delivery technology as more people order so during a pandemic. ..

This week, Domino’s will roll out a robotic car delivery service to some Houston customers. For those who opt in, their pie arrives in a fully self-driving car made by Nuro. Customers can choose to deliver the robot and receive text containing up-to-date information about the location of the car and a number code that can be used to get the order. When the car arrives, the customer enters the number on the bot’s touch screen and the car door opens to serve food.

In 2017, the Michigan-based company used a self-driving Fordfusion Hybrid to deliver pizza to randomly selected customers in Ann Arbor, Michigan. And in 2013, Domino tested pizza delivery via drone in the UK.

