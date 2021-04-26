Spotify’s new partnership that allows listeners to play music and podcasts from the Facebook app





The Spotify logo will appear on the screen of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York, USA on May 3, 2018. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Spotify (SPOT.N) said Monday that it has partnered with Facebook (FB.O) to allow listeners to play music and podcasts directly from the iOS and Android apps on social networks.

Facebook said last week it plans to launch several audio products, including a clubhouse-style live audio room and how users can find and play podcasts.read more

Spotify said in a statement that the new integration is rolling out in 27 markets, including the US and Canada, with additional markets following next month.

Paid Spotify subscribers can access full playback without leaving the Facebook app.

Apple (AAPL.O) announced last week that it will launch a podcast subscription. This allows users to unlock new content and pay for additional benefits such as ad-free listening and intensifying competition with Spotify.read more

Both Spotify and Facebook have fought Apple in many ways, from changing privacy on iOS devices to the 30% fee charged to app developers to use the iPhone manufacturer’s in-app purchase system. It was.read more

Apple says the App Store has helped Spotify benefit from hundreds of millions of app downloads and become Europe’s largest music streaming service.

