Zoom allows you to place it in the same virtual background as your co-workers. Method is as follows.





Try Zoom’s immersive view feature and put yourself in the same virtual space as your colleagues.

Shake your Zoom meeting with new features that allow you to put yourself in the same virtual background as other video chat participants, such as meeting rooms, classrooms, and other possible locations. According to a blog post, Zoom’s immersive view feature will roll out on Monday, with conference and webinar hosts up to 25 participants in a conference space with the goal of helping people connect better. Can be placed.

Zoom has skyrocketed during the pandemic as it has become the video chat app of choice for billions of people, both for work and socializing. With the rise of Zoom, the notions of zoom fatigue, hours of video chat fatigue, zoom anxiety, or the stress associated with these meetings have also emerged. As the COVID-19 vaccine has been rolled out nationwide, Zoom has recently added a number of features that will help the workplace prepare for future hybrid offices.

Zoom’s immersive view is similar to Microsoft Teams’ Together Mode. This is a rare case where another video chat platform had a feature before Zoom.

Would you like to give it a try? Here’s how to enable Zoom’s immersive view to bring you and your colleagues together in a new virtual space.

How to use the zoom immersive view feature

1. If you are the host of a meeting or webinar, start a Zoom meeting on your desktop (enabled by default for all free and single pro accounts using Zoom 5.6.3 and later). In the upper right corner where you have the speaker or gallery view, you will see an option to enable immersive view.[没入型ビュー]Click.

2. Place participants in the meeting by choosing from one of the scenes provided by Zoom. There are layouts for groups of up to 25 people and layouts for small groups. Alternatively, you can upload it yourself.

3. The meeting participants or webinar hosts are placed in the same virtual background and appear as such on the screens of all participants (unless you are using an older version of zoom). If you are using, participants will appear in either the gallery or the speakers). Displayed on a black background). The host can also move participants and resize the image within the scene.

If the meeting has more than 25 participants, the additional people will appear in the thumbnail strip at the top of the shared scene. At this point, you cannot record the meeting in Immersive View. Instead, the recording is displayed as a gallery or speaker layout.

For more information, see Tips for using Zoom more effectively and how to change the zoom background.

