Some publishers rejet FLoC, while others are open to testing it.





Due to privacy concerns, potential discriminatory classification of people, and data management, some publishers, including Guardians, have turned to web browsers to block FLoC, Google’s cookie-free tracking and advertising targeting method. I am joining. The New York Times, on the other hand, is one of the publishers accepting FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) testing. This is a way to categorize groups of people based on their visits to your website and target and measure your ads together, rather than at the individual level. However, contributors to WordPress, which runs the foundation of millions of websites, are also considering disabling FLoC, and as European regulators postpone testing there, anti-FLoC choruses will increase. It’s getting bigger and bigger.

“We have decided to opt out of the FLOC trial for the time being to assess the commercial and privacy implications of technology,” a Guardian News and Media spokeswoman told Digiday. “If we know more about the technology, we may move to trials in the future, but we are also testing a variety of other privacy-respecting identity solutions to build our future advertising strategy.”

Google refused to comment on the record of this story.

Fear of FLoC

FLoC is one of Google’s ways to replace tracking and targeting enabled by third-party cookies that we plan to disable in Chrome by January 2022. A cookie-free method instead of personal-level data provided by third-party cookies. Is part of Google’s Privacy Sandbox Initiative, which groups users into a cohort of at least 1,000 people and assigns FLoCID to all of a particular cohort based on web behavior such as sites visited or pages visited.

However, advocates of privacy and data ethics argue that grouping people based on access to online and mobile sites creates a deeper level of personal data that can be attached to other personal-level profiles. I am. They are concerned that the FLoC process can unfairly group people and enable discriminatory targeting and data use. According to a technical document on how FLoC works, published by people contributing to the development of FLoC within the World Wide Web Consortium, websites that know someone’s personal information, such as email addresses collected through site registration, , FLoC ID may be recorded and its information revealed. The profits and the cohort to which they belong.

Due to concerns about FLoCID being used to collect information about people, some publishers have begun testing FLoC on people using the Chrome browser in countries such as the United States, so FLoC is on the site. Blocking functioning. If you use Chrome but want to block FLoC tracking, you can do this by blocking third party cookies in your browser settings. When a user using Google’s Chrome browser visits your site, the publisher’s website is tracked by the system by default. Sites that you don’t want to include should opt out of FLoC tracking by adding a specific http header to your site.

“It took me five minutes to set this header,” said Simon Fondrie-Teitler, an infrastructure engineer at TheMarkup, blocking FLoC tracking. The tech watchdog journalism site doesn’t run ads, but staff are blocking FLoC because they wanted to prevent readers from being targeted by ads based on their visits to the site. “While there are still questions about the final behavior of FLoC, a small percentage of Chrome users have recently been enrolled in a trial without a simple opt-out mechanism. As a privacy-focused, ad-free publication. There is no benefit to us or our readers, “says Fondory Taitler.

The New York Times will give FLoC a chance

Some publishers have stopped FLoC tracking, but others are still interested. “We want to understand these better [cookieless] Solutions such as FLoC and how to get involved, “said Allison Murphy, svp for products at The New York Times. However, not all cookie exchange technologies suit the Times. Murphy also said Digiday The Times will not implement Unified ID 2.0 or any other alternative identifier. This is another cookie-free approach that can be used to convert email addresses and other personal data into encrypted identities and track and target people across your website.

“So far, I haven’t had the opportunity to do meaningful testing. [FLoC]”Murphy said. “It’s hard to just evaluate technology,” she said, as to how FLoC works and how FLoC ad targeting impacts advertising revenue for publications.

Privacy barriers to FLoC mounts in the US and Europe

Headwinds, on the other hand, oppose the increasingly controversial FLoC technology. Google faces concerns about data usage and compliance with privacy restrictions in Europe and revealed in March that FLoC will not be available for testing in countries where the General Data Protection Regulation and e-Privacy Directive are in force. did.

“We anticipate that publishers subject to the GDPR regulation are likely to reject FLoC in their current state due to lack of transparency and explicit and informed customer consent,” said Viafoura’s president and COO. Mark Zohar said. Their digital audience. Still, “I haven’t heard from publisher customers anything specific about plans or intentions to block FLoC from tracking sites,” he said.

Threats to FLoC from WordPress, the backbone of many websites

Following a decision against the implementation of FLoC by several small privacy-centric web browser makers, including Brave and Mozilla, which make Firefox, WordPress contributors have proposed blocking FLoC. In a post published on the WordPress developer website on April 18, contributors called FLoC a “security concern” and technology compromised people’s privacy, causing factors such as race and gender. It raises the possibility of discriminating against groups of people based on.

“The FLoC proposal is just a theoretical argument at this point. If you decide to make a change based on that proposal, all WordPress sites will have access to that change,” said a WordPress executive. Director Josepha Haden said in an email.

If the provider of website management tools that form the basis of millions of sites across the web decides to block FLoC, FLoC’s machine learning system will take the user’s browser while viewing the website. It will meander with you, so you won’t be able to include sites that run on WordPress. content.

The fact that WordPress-provided sites may disable FLoC by default “will obviously affect the majority of publishers if this plan goes on,” Zohar said.

Privacy concerns emphasized by browser companies and other companies regarding FLoC are fair criticisms, said Doug Huntington, CEO of FatTail, another company that manufactures software for publishers. Stated. “As the owner of a relationship with a user, publishers believe that in addition to the control and transparency that extends to the end user, they need complete transparency control over all information shared about the user. “He said. ..

Max Willens, Senior Editor of Research and Features contributed to the report.

