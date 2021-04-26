McDonald’s Pokemon Happy Meal Cards are restricted in the UK to stop Scalper





All of these Pokemon are featured on collectable cards (Photo: Pokemon Company)

No matter how many Happy Meals you buy, McDonald’s will give you only one Pokemon toy in a single transaction.

Remember the insanely popular Pokemon cards exclusively for McDonald’s in the US and Hundreds of Scalpers sold on eBay? Now, those same Pokemon Happy Meals are set to arrive here in the UK and the cards are supposed to be distributed with them.

As part of this year’s 25th anniversary of the franchise, unique cards that can also be used in trading card games are being distributed with McDonald’s Happy Meal.

However, these scalping incidents have led McDonald’s to try things differently in the UK. According to an internal memo seen by Nintendo Life, the number of toys that can be obtained by one person is limited.

McDonald’s doesn’t say what the toys come with, but especially because the staff are told that the meals are very popular and the chains don’t give out plastic toys, so that’s mentioned above. It’s pretty safe to assume that it’s a card.

In the United States, the problem was that individuals bought a lot of happy meals at once. And since each meal came with a pack of four cards, this meant that someone could buy a 100 Happy Meal and get 400 cards.

To prevent this from happening in the UK, McDonald’s will only distribute one toy per transaction, regardless of the number of meals purchased. This makes it difficult for collectors to get a full set of 50 cards (consisting of two variations of each of the 25 starter Pokemon throughout the series, including Pikachu), but it could be a scalper. You need to prevent someone from storing them.

Details: Game

Other than complaining that angry fans and parents couldn’t get the card completely for themselves and their children, there were claims that all food was completely wasted and eventually abandoned.

Hey @ McDonald’s, they only want Pokemon cards, so everyone buys happy meals and leaves food. Why don’t you take those extra profits and food and donate it to the shelter.You kill some Pokemon !! # feedthepeople # donate

BassFeindFB (@BassFiendFB) February 9, 2021

In February, one of the Twitch streamers, LumberJack Frost, announced on Twitter that he would open a card pack from McDonald’s and hold a stream to post photos of multiple Happy Meals he bought.

He was opportunistic and encountered non-stop criticisms of hoarding cards, stopping children from getting cards, and being accused of wasting food.

Meals will arrive in the UK from May 19th.

