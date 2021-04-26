Report: The leaked EA file shows how FIFA players are flocking towards the Ultimate Team





According to a leaked 54-page document obtained by CBC, EA encourages FIFA teams to “drive” players towards the heavy FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) game mode of the loot box.

This document was sent to CBC by “Game Insider” and is attributed to EA’s Sports Division in Burnaby, British Columbia. It’s like a presentation designed for the team to prepare for “Run up to FIFA 21” and includes various focal points and numbers that detail the franchise’s current state and future growth plans. ..

In one slide titled “Five Things to Know,” EA explains, “There are more active players at this point in FIFA (more than 5.3 million FIFA DAU / more than 3M FUTDAU).” “The team is in direct focus. It will attract current players until mid-September.”

In particular, publishers also state that FUT is the “cornerstone.” [of the franchise] Another page outlines how “every way leads to FUT” and “Content teaser and targeted Aruba messaging excites players towards FUT from other modes and reaches their goals. It will lead you to the process. ”

For those unfamiliar with FUT, game mode allows players to build their own custom teams using players obtained from loot boxes in the form of card packs. It relies heavily on loot boxes that can be purchased using FIFA coins or FIFA points (the latter can be purchased using real-world cash) and is a major earner of EA. The FUT has previously received criticism from some regulators concerned about the potential link between loot boxes and gambling, and has been amended in certain countries that have declared monetization methods illegal.

When asked about the document, an EA spokesman said it was “marked as privileged and confidential” and “viewed without context.” The insider behind the leak told the CBC that the developers weren’t happy with the loot box, but “after all, we can’t do anything about it. [the] The company is making money and trying to satisfy investors. “

A CBC report claims that some of its employees were selling rare player cards in real cash months after EA began investigating real-money “content grants” at FUT. It will arrive after it is done. The publisher stated that it had found evidence of “suspicious activity” early in the investigation and promised to continue investigating the matter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos