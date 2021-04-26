The Google Assistant may just throw away Google and add voice shortcuts for quick tasks





Google is reportedly working on an assistant “voice shortcut” as a new way to interact.

“Hey Google” is the traditional and common way to enable the Google Assistant. However, Google seems to want to make some changes to the procedure to make it a little easier to interact with the assistant.

According to XDA Developers, there is a new feature in the Google app settings called Guacamole that allows you to add voice shortcuts to tasks such as snoozing alarms and answering calls. This feature isn’t working yet, and Google is still working.

The purpose of developing such a feature is to allow users to skip saying “Hey Google” and perform simple tasks. It’s a favorite word for activating an assistant, but it’s a bit more wordy to use for simple tasks. In addition, we can further customize the Google Assistant by providing support for voice shortcuts.

Guacamole is still a null feature and I don’t know how it works. However, Google may introduce it at the next Google I / O event on May 18, 2021. Therefore, we need to pay attention to further announcements from Google.

Voice shortcuts make the Google Assistant more convenient

Google developers are still working on Guacamole for voice shortcuts, which was accidentally exposed to some users around the world through the latest update. The ultimate goal is to make the assistant more convenient and please the user with customized features.

Of course, Guacamole isn’t a new feature, and Google added a similar feature to Nest Hub in 2019. This feature allows users to snooze alarms on Google Nest and smart displays using words such as “stop.” Voice shortcuts will now have similar functionality in the Assistant app.

The Google Assistant is currently used by over 500 million users worldwide in their daily lives. This is a great achievement on a large scale for AI-powered virtual assistants that just launched five years ago.

In addition, Google is constantly adding new features to the Assistant to make it smarter. You can now read web pages aloud, which also helps keep them organized.

