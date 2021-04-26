10 largest CoD Warzone map changes revealed by Activision





With the introduction of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, fans finally have the chance to play the new Verdansk 84 map. This retro version of the iconic CoD locale poses some interesting new challenges.

As Activision recently told RadioTimes.com: Season 3 is the beginning of a new era in Warzone, bringing Verdansk back to 1984 with major changes to the map. As the map that defined Warzone in its first year, Verdansk has been updated to optimize gameplay and offer a variety of new combat experiences. In the meantime, I went back to the 80’s to match the rich story of Black Ops Cold War.

Activision’s Call of Duty team also provided a handy description of what is called Verdansk’s 10 biggest changes when Warzone returned the watch to 1984. Below is a breakdown of this blow-by-blow of the biggest changes. In the words of Activision.

1. Gora Summit

A central island base, three gondola stations, a vast complex with workboats, a downstream canyon for walking, vehicles, or mountaineering. Facing heliport and two command centers. One is built into the rocky island.

There are numerous major changes to the CoD Warzone map.Activision

2. Mount the high bridge

The bridge that bridges the crevice before the summit spans the Gora River Valley. Here you can find ascenders, drop bridges on gondola roofs, perform spectacular vehicle stunts, and if you can calculate everything correctly, sniper someone across Verdansk from this spectacular vantage point. please try.

3. Super store

Looking at the roof, there is a skylight that can hit the inside of the main. You will have access to the top of the shelves and a central refrigerated section under the roof. There are also new exterior windows at the southwestern end of the reception area, all with significant changes to access inside and outside the structure.

Airport area from the CoD Warzones Verdansk 84 map.Activision

4. Verdansk Regional Airport

In addition to the pristine look with a completely intact roof, the regional airport has an additional exit to the runway underpass, two parked planes to use as a cover option, and some that burst if you crave a little destruction. There is a skylight.

5. Old mine

Located along the northwestern edge of the map is a series of old mining structures. Explore the rocky look and offer both close quarters and ambush opportunities with operators coming from the Gora Summit.

Head to the CoD Warzone Season 3 stadium. Activision

6. Old Verdansk Stadium

The old arena has been demolished in preparation for the construction of a stadium in the new area. The stadiums in the new area are much more open than modern stadiums with scenic spots such as announcer booths and huge archaic scoreboards with great gaze and parked cranes. Drop it on. There are also interior and lower walkways that run around to the holes in the arena wall. This is big enough for a freight truck to get on the pitch.

7. Factory

This brand new area has four large warehouses and an underground passage to a secondary warehouse where you can find more airplane parts. Attached to the largest warehouse is a pair of chimneys (you can climb the gantry platform). Outside there is a large hangar, numerous annexes, parked planes, fuel towers and plumbing, all of which can be climbed.

8. TV station

In addition to the beautification of the exterior and interior of the 1980s, the roof has a satellite dish that can be landed and photographed to be slightly taller than the radar array satellite dish. ..

CoD Warzone TV station.Activision

9. Standoffs on Krokhnik farmland

The Krokhnik farmland has a dome-shaped city hall structure. This replica of Fan’s Favorite Map Standoff features a fully exploreable central structure with numerous interior windows and different gazes and routes to learn.

10. A little Argy Birdie Time: Standoff Grag Edition

Speaking of standoffs, Gulag in Verdansk has a whole new practice course for future operations. Fight the standoff main street in a tense one-on-one duel and fill the space on the map with wooden partitions for the Black Ops Cold War in the second half of Season 3.

Call of Duty: War Zone Season 3 has begun and you can try it for free in-game. With all these changes in effect, it’s a great opportunity to dive into the game.

