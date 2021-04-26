Apple releases watchOS 7.4 iPhone unlock, support for Apple Fitness + AirPlay 2





Apple today released watchOS 7.4, the fourth major update to the watchOS 7 operating system released in September 2020. watchOS 7.4 will be released three months after watchOS 7.3, an update that introduces a new watch face, Time to Walk features, and enhanced ECG. availability.

The watchOS 7.4 update is available from the iPhone’s dedicated Apple Watch app.[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]You can go to and download it for free. To install new software, your Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery, is located in the charger, and is within the “iPhone” range.

WatchOS 7.4 in combination with iOS 14.5 is a new Apple Watch that allows the Face ID iPhone to use an unlocked and authenticated Apple Watch as a secondary authentication method when wearing a mask. Brings the “unlock” function. Passcode to unlock ‌iPhone‌.

Face ID doesn’t work when you’re wearing a mask, so using your iPhone with the mask on can be a hassle. The new Apple Watch feature provides an easy yet secure way to access your iPhone without the hassle of a passcode. It’s almost the same as unlocking on Mac, and you can enable it with Face ID and passcode in the Settings app.

Combining an unlocked Apple Watch with Face ID will unlock your iPhone when you wear the mask, but it won’t cover your entire face and you’ll have to look into your eyes. Apple Watch Mask Authentication cannot be used for purchases made through Apple Pay or the App Store. It also cannot be used to unlock apps that require Face ID scanning. In this situation, you need to remove the mask or use a passcode / password instead.

When your Apple Watch unlocks your iPhone, you’ll feel a tactile tap on your wrist and watch a notification that your iPhone has been unlocked, just as you would when using your watch to unlock your Mac. I will receive it at. .. There’s also a proximity feature to make sure you’re close to your iPhone to unlock it on your Apple Watch.

For Apple Fitness + users, the watchOS 7.4 update enables AirPlay 2 for Apple Fitness +, allowing you to stream your workouts to an AirPlay 2 compatible TV or set-top box. However, for AirPlayed, Apple Watch metrics do not appear on the screen. In addition, its functions are limited to “iPhone” / iPad / Apple TV.

watchOS 7.4 introduces the option to correctly identify voice notifications by selecting the Bluetooth device type in the settings, and introduces ECG support and arrhythmia notifications in Australia and Vietnam. Below are Apple’s complete release notes with additional features.

watchOS 7.4 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

-Ability to unlock ‌iPhone‌X and later on Apple Watch when trying to use Face ID with face mask on-Option to classify Bluetooth device type with settings to correctly identify headphones for voice notification-Voice and Ability to stream video content from ‌AirPlay‌2-Apple Fitness + workouts on 2-enabled TVs and devices-Support for ECG apps on Apple Watch Series 4 and above in Australia and Vietnam-Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Australia and Vietnam

For more information on the “watchOS 7” operating system running on the latest Apple Watch models, see the watchOS 7 Summary.

