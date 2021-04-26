The leaked docs show that EA really wants to buy a FIFA loot box





Screenshot: EA

According to an insider who leaked internal documents to the CBC, EA deliberately directed players to microtransactions like FIFA 21’s gambling. Video game companies want to make money, which isn’t exactly a bomb, but given EA’s long-standing attitude towards loot boxes and microtransactions, the 54-page document can be frowned upon.

FIFA 21 features microtransactions as part of FIFA Ultimate Team mode. This allows you to use your FIFA points to purchase card packs that offer random rewards. (You can buy 500 FIFA points for $ 5.)

If you think it sounds like gambling, more and more governments and politicians seem to agree. Belgium considered the loot box completely illegal in 2018. Last year, a Dutch judge approved the Dutch Gaming Authority to fine EA $ 5.85 million for FIFA microtransactions. Near the house, US rebel Josh Hawley submitted an anti-loot box bill on the Senate floor in 2019.

Still, EA has historically argued that microtransactions do not constitute gambling. In 2019, EA executives described in EA’s internal terminology a booty box called a surprise mechanic as very ethical and very fun. In this year’s interview, Peter Moore, a former head of the EAs sports division, did not consider FIFA’s microtransactions to be like gambling, but compared them to sports card packs and the tremendous benefits the Ultimate Team has generated. Pointed out as proof that the player loved. Those.

Today’s CBC report cites a document leaked by an EA insider who was concerned about his career and wanted to remain anonymous.

Players are actively sent messages [and] I was motivated to convert throughout the summer. [FIFA Ultimate Team] Was the foundation and was doing everything he could to get the player there. Read one slide.Another mentions a welcome experience with updated features [FIFA Ultimate Team] Start your experience with Welcome Pack content and enable new players to run steadily.

In recent years, microtransactions have made a lot of money for EA. According to a recent revenue call, the FIFA Ultimate Team reached a record of 6 million users per day in December 2020. On the same phone, EA said the company generated nearly $ 4 billion in revenue from live services, microtransactions, and FIFA Ultimate performance. The team increased by 177% year-on-year. According to gamesindustry.biz, FIFA Ultimate Team accounts for more than a quarter of EA’s net revenue.

Read the entire CBC report here. Attractive things.

