COD Warzone Player Cheerfully Saves Verdansk from Nuclear Weapons Event





A hilarious video of one player proves how easy it is to stop a nuclear weapon that wipes out Verdansk in Call of Duty War Zone-prevents a catastrophe.

Call of Duty: Warzone players use clever tactics to prevent the annihilation of Verdansk’s core, and the videos they produce are hilarious. COD: The Warzones nuclear weapons event has officially begun, forcing players to return to time before the Mushroom Cloud wipes out the entire Battle Royale map. Warzone Season 3 has players fighting in 1984, with new locations, new gear, and gadgets, and past versions of Verdansk may have many secrets hidden. Players who jump into the war zone encounter cutscenes that show why playing with nuclear weapons is never okay. One missile lands on the beloved Verdansk battlefield, sending mushroom clouds and huge shock waves to famous locations such as international airports. And the stadium.

One player came up with a way to prevent all valuable loot from disappearing and created a hilarious video showing a clever strategy. You can’t stop players being sent back to fight in the 1980s, but it’s still the perfect Call of Duty reference for franchise fans.

Posted by Reddit user Blueberry Lemonade Chi, Verdansk’s nuclear weapons are thwarted by a simple gadget known to thwart nasty explosives. When a nuclear weapon plunges, the player throws a trophy system, shooting down the nuclear weapon and disarmament the devastating explosives just before the nuclear weapon explodes. Large mushroom clouds are usually downgraded to smaller bursts.

The video is fake, but the cheerfulness is real. For COD fans, the video not only exaggerates the usefulness of the trophy system, but also mentions how gadgets stop cruise missiles at Modern Warfare. Fans aren’t enthusiastic about its usefulness in Call of Duty’s previous iterations, but the Trophy system is a useful field upgrade in the Warzone and destroys Verdansk if the video proves something. It was very helpful in preventing the causative nuclear explosion.

Warzones Season 3 has recently arrived, but there are a lot of new bugs. Verdansk 1984 has a lot of problems, and perhaps video creators are anxious to return to the modern battle royale map. The old Verdansk is also familiar with similar glitches that have infected the modern version, and players probably want to go back to the future. Whether or not the player wants to return to modern Verdansk, there is no real way to stop a nuclear missile. Players can dream, but the video is a perfect demonstration of imagination and ingenuity.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

Source: BlueberryLemonadeChi / Reddit

