Spotify price increases are also taking place in the US, but this is a family-friendly plan only.





It’s finally happening after months of rumors about the potential for Spotify price increases. Affected customers will receive an email with bad news and the new pricing model will be effective from June 2021 for current subscribers and from the end of April for new users. This change will affect premium students, duos and family plans in Europe and the UK, with monthly fees set to increase by approximately £ 1-2 (€ 1-3). But the American people are lucky and only the premium family plan is affected by $ 1. It should be pointed out that in all cases, the “standard” Spotify premium plan is unaffected — for now.

This isn’t a big surprise, as it turns out that the company is investigating users for possible price increases in recent months, but it has little effect on mitigating the blow. I myself received the following email stating that I would have to pay an additional £ 1 / month for my Premium Duo subscription.

I’m splitting my account with my partner, so it doesn’t seem that bad, but don’t hesitate to think for students who also get a £ 1 monthly increase. We know exactly which plans will be affected and how much between the angry Twitter response and the details Spotify provided to The Verge.

England

Students — £ 4.99 ➡️ £ 5.99 (+ £ 1) Duo — £ 12.99 ➡️ £ 13.99 (+ £ 1) Family — £ 14.99 ➡️ £ 16.99 (+ £ 2)

ME

Students — € 4.99 ➡️ € 5.99 (+ € 1) Duo — € 11.99 ➡️ € 12.99 (+ € 1) Family — € 14.99 ➡️ € 17.99 (+ € 3)

We

Family — $ 14.99 ➡️ $ 15.99 (+ $ 1)

European pricing can vary slightly between individual European markets and no specific country is mentioned, but The Verge was said to have similar price increases in Asia and South America. The price will be gear next month.

Subscribers are, of course, quite angry with the news, and many questions have been raised as to whether this means an increase in the artist’s revenue. There are also concerns that rising subscription costs will bring users back into the dark ages of widespread piracy. With Twitter, YouTube Music and Apple Music can be expected to attract new customers in the coming months.

According to Spotify, the price increase is to allow us to “continue to provide new content and features.” But what is more clear is that the company is set up to report a significant drop in new subscribers. Spotify can expect even greater backlash if revenue from updated pricing goes to strange and pointless hardware products such as CarThing (real name).

Price changes by market in the US

Verge has confirmed individual plan changes on Spotify. We also confirmed that price changes also affect the United States, but only for family plans. Our coverage has been updated with these details.

