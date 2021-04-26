Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 Improve Your Productivity





Samsung wants to be more productive in this mobile world. Today, April 26th, the company announced the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500. Thanks to the pandemic, it has become common to work and study at home. Remotework is the new standard for 2021 and Samsung wants to make it easier.

Whether you’re moving from room to room or working in the park, you may not want to carry your laptop with you. Alternatively, the new Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 and its lightweight design make it easier to work with. Staying productive on the go can be achieved in a variety of ways.

First, the new keyboard can be connected to multiple devices. So you can connect it to your smartphone or tablet and turn it into a mobile office wherever you are. The Smart Keyboard Trio 500 can be paired with up to 3 different devices at the same time. Then you can switch between connected devices with the touch of a button.

Smart Keyboard Trio 500 offers many productivity features

This allows you to move back and forth between connected devices without slowing down your work. Multiple screens allow you to perform multiple tasks at the same time, and this keyboard is multitasking capable.

The second way this keyboard is productive is to allow users to launch their favorite apps with a single tap. The keyboard has three built-in designated keys that you can customize to launch the apps that users use most often.

Users can quickly launch the calendar to see when the next meeting will be. You can then easily launch Zoom and other meeting apps to join the meeting. And when the meeting is over, you can also launch YouTube with the third key. Video conferencing can be stressful, so you need to relax.

Finally, there is a dedicated key to activate DeX mode while connected to your Galaxy smartphone or tablet. This transforms Galaxy software from a regular mobile layout to a desktop-like experience. This will definitely help keep you productive.

Thanks to its sleek and lightweight design, the ability to connect to multiple devices, shortcut keys and a dedicated DeX key, the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 will help you get the job done. The keys are designed to be the same size as a regular keyboard, so you don’t have to worry about running out of input space.

The keyboard will be available in black or white in early May.

