How to unlock Neymar Jr. in Fortnite Season 6





This guide covers everything related to the Neymar Jr Challenge in Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2. This includes how to unlock the Neymar Jr skin in Fortnite Season 6 and additional perks that can be unlocked when you complete the associated challenge.

Fortnite Season 6 Neymar Junior Challenge

The Neymar Jr skin will be dropped on the Season Pass holder on April 27th with the v16.30 update. Once the update is dropped, you can get it after 5 quests from Island Soccer Players.

Besides the skin, there are many other cosmetics to unlock. These include back bling, multiple styles, pickaxes and loading screen art. You can also get some styles and primal forms of Neymar skins.

Neymar Junior Challenge Below is a list of all Neymar Junior Challenges and their rewards.

Neymar Jr.’s costume was unlocked after completing 5 quests for Island Soccer Player The Matador loading screen was unlocked after completing 3 quests for Island Soccer Player Shhh. Emote Neymar Junior Soccer Ball When Emote Toy and Neymar Junior Banner talk to an island footballer, they eliminate three opponents.Joya Trophy Back Bling Bling Drop Neymar Kicking a soccer ball toy 500 meters as a junior Jaguar Strike Pikax Score a goal with a soccer ball toy as a Neymar junior

Most of these challenges are very basic, but the tricky ones are discussed in more detail below.

Talk to Island Soccer Players Island soccer players, like other NPCs on the map, offer quests to complete and earn gold bars. When you find and talk to an island soccer player, you will receive a Neymar Junior Banner and a Soccer Ball Emote Toy.

Complete the island soccer player quest

Fortnite’s Island Soccer Players offer different types of quests to complete. These range from collecting items to eliminating other players. Simply go to the island soccer player on the map and select a quest from the quests we offer.

After completing three of these quests, you will be taken to the Matador loading screen. Completing 5 of these NPC quests will unlock the Neymar Junior Skin.

To dropkick a soccer ball toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr First, you need to equip the soccer ball toy while wearing the Neymar Jr costume. Now all you need to do is go high and use a soccer ball toy. When Neymar kicks the ball, it flies.

To complete this quest, go to the Spire Tower in the southern mountains or make a very high staircase and drop the ball from there. You can also complete this quest with Team Rumble. That playlist gives you access to a large amount of material that can be useful if you decide to build a very high staircase.

Completing this challenge unlocks the Joia Trophy Back Bling.

As Neymar JrGo, score a goal with a soccer ball toy to Pleasant Park and head to the huge soccer field in the middle of the area. Complete this simple challenge by approaching one of the goals and scoring with the ball using the soccer ball emote. Please note that using a soccer ball that spawns on the field does not count towards completing this challenge. The Jaguar Strike Pickaxe will be unlocked when you complete this challenge.

Eliminate 3 opponents as Neymar Jr. This is as easy as it gets. Just equip the Neymar Junior costume and kill 3 players. You can also do this with Team Rumble. After completing this challenge, Shhh. The emotes unlock. This emote also transforms Neymar into his main form.

Completing additional reward epic quests unlocks various variations of cosmetics that unlock by completing the challenge. Like other Battle Pass skins, Neymar skins come in many variations and can be unlocked.

Completing the Epic Quest will reward Neymar Junior Cosmetics with the following rewards:

Stealth Shot Emoji for Neymar Junior Costume Aerial Acrobat Glider Exhibition Style Hangle’s Celebration Emote Im Lady Spray

This was a complete guide to the Neymar Jr Challenge, which is about to be removed in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 v16.30 update.

