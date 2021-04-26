Techland answers Dying Light 2 questions in the first episode of the developer AMA series





Techland has released the first developer AMA episode about Dying Light 2, with questions from the community. In March, the developer asked the developer to submit a question on the official Discord server. Over 9,000 players have submitted questions. Not all questions were answered in the first episode, but the developers emphasized that this was “just the beginning.”

The 12-minute video is hosted by Dying Light 2’s lead game designer, Tymon Smektaa. This video doesn’t just cover some of the most frequently asked questions of the thousands of questions asked about game content. There was no information about the release period of the game, but during the March update, the developers said the game will be released this year.

The following is a list of questions asked in Developer AMA Episode 1 and a summary of the answers. There may be gameplay spoilers currently under development: How big is the Dying Light 2 map? Approximately 7 square kilometers including Dying Light 1 (excluding world verticality). Players can expect to explore different heights such as skyscrapers, roofs and bridges.

What is a zombie with a branch on its back? Volatile has already given me a mini heart attack. While volatiles are even more scary in Dying Light 2, zombies with branches are a new type of infected enemy in the game. Players can bring him into the game at their discretion, so some players may not.

Will zombies appear at night, or will you see them wandering the rooftop? In Dying Light, the days are for humans, but the nights are for infected people. At night, infected people hide in the dark and disappear during the day. Bandits and other humans are more likely to appear in the sun. Players can attract infected enemies for a short period of time before retreating the infected enemies into the dark. As for the rooftop, these are the places reserved primarily for safe zones, farms, etc., as the civilization is about to rebuild. During the day, a lost child may be lurking on the roof.

How about a gun? There are no guns in the world of Dying Light 2. It was destroyed in the civil war and no one could reproduce it directly. Instead, players use other ranged weapons such as bows and other “modern” age-type items. Creating items, such as handmade but fragile shotguns, is an important part of the game.

Was the grappling hook still in-game or in the extended gameplay trailer? If yes, how does it work? The grappling hook is still in the game, but it has been reworked. This item is much more realistic than the original “Spider-Man” gameplay, but Dying Light 2 is more compatible with “Tarzan”. This tool can also be used as a weapon.

Is there a car / vehicle in the main game area? Players will soon drive the vehicle in one mission in the gameplay demo, but the main focus will be on Dying Light’s DNA of parkour, jumping and running. The developers also said that paragliders will be used someday.

How many options do you have to actually change the world and the story? Players make decisions based on three importance. The first level will eventually change the story and affect the ending. The second level contains decisions that only affect Aiden’s current quests or side missions. These decisions will make a small difference to the world, such as rescuing the singer and later seeing her play in a safe zone. The final level affects the city itself and the factions within it. Players begin to see the city change depending on the faction they are supporting. This can help or harm other survivors.

How diverse are the regions of Dying Light 2? Do you see fields, plans, suburbs, or other locations? The city has two main areas, a major industrial center and a section resembling the old town. Both areas have several small sections with store buildings to explore. These areas may vary depending on the faction most supported by the player.

AMA answers only eight questions, and it’s unclear how often developers host these Q & A sessions. The Q & A channel seems to be temporarily closed as you can choose from thousands of questions for your next developer AMA session.

Dying Light 2 will be available in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

Trading Games Get Twitch Prime for free now to get in-game items, rewards and free games

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos