Spotify prices have risen in the US and UK.





Spotify is trying to raise the price of subscription plans in the US and UK. The new price will take effect on April 30th. Learn everything you need to know about the new pricing structure and how to add the current month. price.

Subscribers to the Spotify Premium Family Plan in the United States are receiving emails with updated pricing information. The standard plan currently ranges from $ 15 to $ 16 per month. UK users are receiving too many emails informing them of the new situation. Unlike the US, all plans are affected, except for the Spotify Premium price tag of £ 9.99. Premium students, premium duos and premium families have all been raised.

Under the current pricing structure, customers pay Spotify Premium Student £ 4.99 per month, Spotify Premium Duo £ 12.99, and Spotify Premium Family £ 14.99.

As of April 30, Spotify Premium Student will be priced at £ 5.99, Spotify Premium Duo will be priced at £ 13.99, Spotify Premium Family will be priced slightly higher, and the new price will be £ 16.99 per month.

If you already have an active account that pays monthly, Spotify offers an additional one month grace period at your existing price. However, keep in mind that you cannot escape the rollout and you have to concentrate on paying the new price on May 30th. Now is the perfect time, as anyone participating in a Spotify trial can get a month at the current price. Sign up for one.

Spotify price increases are currently contained in the UK. It is unknown at this time if price changes will come to other regions. Just recently in February, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told the Financial Times that the company is “very cautious” about raising prices in the US market.

“There is definitely [parts] The United States is beginning to mature, but most of the United States is discovering streaming right now. That’s why I was playing politely in America. ”

