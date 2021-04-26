Nier Replicant: Barren Temple Walkthrough-How to Complete All Trials





The Barren Temple is an early dungeon of Nier Replicant and contains multiple trials that limit its abilities. Most of these attempts revolve around destroying the red box, but certain attempts limit your ability to perform, jump, guard, or other basic movements. This complicates things a bit and turns each trial into a kind of puzzle, but once you understand what to do, it’s not too difficult. Boss battles in this dungeon are also fairly easy, so you should be able to easily rescue the prince on the façade. Here’s how to complete all barren temple exams with Nier Replicant:

First trial of barren temple

The following acts are prohibited in this room:

This room is a fairly standard block puzzle. The only prohibited action is jumping. In other words, you can’t jump over the wall and solve this puzzle. To successfully navigate the block maze, follow these steps:

Push the first block forward to block the projectile coming from the left. Push the next block through the gap so that it can pass through the wall of the block. Pull the northernmost block to the lower right to prevent the projectile from being shot north. With the projectile blocked, push the next block into the gap and cross over to the right. Use the same block that pushed the gap to block the two projectiles in front of you. There are two blocks blocking the next corridor. Pull one out of the way, then push the other block down into the corridor and use it as a shield against the projectile. Avoid the last line of projectiles and destroy the red cube.

Once the red cube is destroyed, you can proceed to the second trial.

Second trial of barren temple

The following acts are prohibited in this room:

Bouncing Rabbit (Jump) Static Owl (Standing Still)

This trial begins with a shortcut scene that includes the Prince of Facade. Once the cutscene is over, you can start this simple challenge. You can’t jump or stand still, so you need to keep moving so that it doesn’t reset. Sprint towards the red cube on the other side of the room and use magic to protect yourself from projectiles. It is recommended that you use Dark Blast to fire the projectile out of the way, or use Dark Gratney to absorb the potential damage from the Red Orb. Destroy the red cube and proceed to the third trial.

Barren Temple Third Trial

The following acts are prohibited in this room:

Racing wolf (running) avoidance mouse (dodge) bat that spits magic (magic)

Many Nier replicant players are stuck in this barren temple trial. You are forced to walk the entire room slowly and cannot dodge or use magic. Be careful when stopping, as releasing the analog stick can move the character forward a few inches and cause frustrating death. To get through this room, walk to the left side of the room and jump over the box firing the projectile. You’ll have to dodge some projectiles along the way, but you can jump over most boxes and save a lot of hassle. Again, don’t do it to prevent it from being reset. When you reach the other side of the room, destroy the red cube and move on.

Barren Temple 4th Trial

The following acts are prohibited in this room:

Protected Turtle (Blocking) Magic-Spewing Bat (Magic)

This trial prevents you from blocking or using magic. There are a lot of projectiles in this room, which looks overwhelming at first, but there is a very simple solution. Push the rightmost block slightly forward to block the closest projectile. Then press the remaining blocks and place them in a diagonal pattern as shown above. This creates a bridge that carries the projectiles. Simply jump into the box and jump to the red cube to destroy it and continue.

Barren Temple 5th Trial

The following acts are prohibited in this room:

Evasive Mouse (Dodging) Magic-Spewing Bat (Magic)

On the fifth attempt, you will not be able to dodge or use magic. This is a very simple room. All you have to do is jump into the boxes and use them as stepping stones to reach the other side of the room. You don’t have to go down to the floor at all. The projectile’s shooting box disappears when you are standing, so jump off as soon as possible. When you reach the other side of the room, destroy the red cube and move on.

Barren Temple 6th Trial

The following acts are prohibited in this room:

A tiger (sword) wielding a blade

This is another simple room. You can’t attack with a sword during this trial, so you’ll have to use magic to destroy all the red boxes in this room. There are several boxes that fire projectiles, but you can easily avoid them. Check the ceiling for red cubes that you may have missed. Once they are all destroyed, you can proceed to the 7th trial.

Barren Temple 7th Trial

The following acts are prohibited in this room:

This is a combat trial against several waves of shade. The only pitfall is that you can’t dodge it. This battle should be easy as you can still guard and parry. The game throws you a handful of weak shades before your final encounter with a mini boss, but even its enemies can easily be defeated. Watch out for this boss’s slam attack, which marks the ground with a red circle. Standing in these circles will take damage. Don’t run away from your habits so you don’t get reset. Once this battle is over, it’s time for the last boss of the Barren Temple.

Barren Temple Boss Battle

The barren temple boss battle at Nier Replicant is very easy. This is a fusion of the projectile shooting boxes we’ve dealt with so far, and you’ll need to attack the glowing red box to damage the boss. In the middle of the battle, your boss changes shape and Kaine joins you. Keep Kaine aside and continue targeting the red box to defeat this boss.

Nier Replicantis is now available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

