Want to protect your new AirTag?Here are the accessories you need





If you want to buy AirTag at launch, we recommend getting a small tracker holder. It’s a collection of AirTag accessories that you can use to carry around and attach to things you don’t want to lose.

The AirTag design is striking yet simple, consisting of rounded rimmed tags. Devices like coins are beautifully made by Apple, but unlike other trackers on the market because they don’t have attachment points built in. Other tags from companies like Tile and Chipolo have holes and spaces for hooking and tying tags to items and keychains, but AirTag doesn’t provide this functionality out of the box.

Not surprisingly, for Apple devices, a number of accessories have already been created for AirTag to help you attach them to virtually everything you need, within reasonable limits.

We’ve put together a list of AirTag accessories you can buy right now to put your tracker in your holster and keep it in your valuables.

Apple

With the launch of its product, Apple has devised three different styles of AirTag accessories. Everything mainly consists of a small pocket to hold the AirTag and a loop section to attach it elsewhere.

The simplest of the three options is the AirTag leather key ring offered in Baltic Blue, (Product) Red and Saddle Brown. Combined with a European leather holder to hold the AirTag and a stainless steel ring, the key ring sells for $ 35.

The second version is the cheap AirTag Loop, a polyurethane strap with a round AirTag section that passes through a slit in the tail of the tag to secure the tag in place. Available in white, sunflower, deep navy and electric blue, the AirTag loop sells for $ 29.

The last option is the AirTag leather loop. It uses the same design as the AirTag loop, but with European leather. Available in saddle brown and (product) red, the price is $ 39.

Hermes

Hermès, Apple’s accessory partner and leather producer, offers some of its own AirTag accessories at a premium price, of course. Unlike other accessories, all Hermès versions include a custom-engraved AirTag with the iconic Clou De Selle signature etched.

The AirTag Hermes keychain is made with saddle stitching as opposed to traditional Valenian leather or smooth Swift leather. Available in Orange, Fauve, and Bleu Indigo, it sells directly from Apple for $ 349.

Using the same three colors and stitch styles, the AirTag Hermes bag charm is designed to loop to the handle of the bag using a long leather strap. Accessories are listed in the online Apple Store for $ 229.

Made of Valenian leather with contrasting saddle stitching, the AirTag Hermes Luggage Tag is also designed to hang on your bag. This time around, the leather strap has a buckle so you can easily attach it to your bag or suitcase. Apple sells tags for $ 449.

Hermes sells another AirTag accessory directly from its website. AirTag Hermes travel tags are created in the same way as luggage tags, except that they include an additional luggage tag section for the case owner’s traditional handwritten contact details. The price is $ 699.

moment

Moment’s three Mount products take a route to permanently attach AirTag to what you want to track. The idea is that you can attach an AirTag to a hidden location to make it difficult for a thief to find the AirTag and remove it from the item.

The stretch fabric mount features a tight-fitting double hem closure and a durable power mesh construction with a unique adhesive lining that sticks to fabric bags, backpacks, jackets and hard surfaces. It sells directly from Moment for $ 14.99.

The hard shell mount follows the same idea, but this time it is protected by an aramid fiber shell with a foam lining that cushions the AirTag. The glue sticks the mount to a flat, hard surface, and when you stick the mount it becomes watertight and comes with a second glue pad to move the mount later. The price is $ 19.99.

Curved mounts follow a similar route in that AirTags can be used to mount on hard surfaces, but their flexible silicon construction allows them to be mounted on curved or uneven surfaces. Again, it’s waterproof when locked in place and has additional sticky pads for removal and mounting on new surfaces. The price is $ 14.99.

All three Moment AirTag accessories will ship by July 20th, but are currently available for pre-order.

Nomads

Nomad manufactures three accessories for AirTag, which combine a keyring-style tag with a tracking holder for eyeglasses.

Leather keychains are manufactured from Horween leather and over time produce a distinctive patina and are heat molded into the enclosure to safely protect the AirTag from the elements. It comes with a matching black stainless steel key ring and is available in rustic brown and black variations and is available for $ 39.95 or $ 29.95 for reservations until July 20th.

The leather loop takes a more minimalist approach and consists of Horween leather loops that are attached to the front and rear AirTags with 3M adhesive, leaving the ends of the AirTags exposed. Mounted on a black key ring, available in Rustic Brown, Black, and Natural color options, it typically sells for $ 24.95 and pre-orders by June 21st for $ 19.95.

Glasses straps are attachments for reading and sunglasses, consisting of cords with elements that attach to the ends of the glasses’ arms. The AirTag fits in a lightweight TPU capsule in the middle of the code. It also acts as a tensioner that holds the glasses firmly to your head while exercising. Ships by July 20th, typically $ 39.95 and pre-orders are $ 29.95.

Belkin

So far, Belkin has manufactured two accessories for carrying AirTags, both of which are available for both pre-order and May shipments.

The secure holder with strap uses a twist-and-lock design to enclose the edges of the AirTag and uses an open design to display the engraving, but the edges are raised and the AirTag gets scratched when placed on the surface. I will try not to connect. It also includes a cord loop for attaching to other items.

Available in black, blue, pink and white, Belkin has set a secure holder with a strap for AirTag at $ 12.95 on its website.

The secure holder with key ring follows the same body design as the strap version, but switches the cord of the key ring. Available in black, blue, pink and white, the price is $ 12.95.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos