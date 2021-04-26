April patch summary: Almost quiet on the Microsoft side





Unlike March, the April Microsoft update was relatively tame when the patch update caused problems for some printers. Windows users have lost older versions of Edge prior to Chromium. Some users have seen performance issues. And Microsoft started talking about “news and interests.”

In fact, it’s the last issue that IT managers are concerned about. (This is explained in detail below.)

Old edge out, new edge in

First, Microsoft installed a new Chromium-based Edge browser this month and removed the old Edge. The browser relies on the Chromium engine, so it receives updates on the same schedule as Google Chrome. Note: The rollout was not without some side effects. In the April release, the default PDF reader was reset to Edge if there were other applications configured to open PDF files. Therefore, you need to reset the default application to your liking. (This is easy to do. Check out this recent YouTube video for more information.) Microsoft has set the default download location from the bottom left to top right of the browser window to match the download location of other browsers. moved. For long-time Edge users like me, this takes some getting used to.

Finally, Edge is updated with the same cadence as Chrome, allowing an attacker to release a zero-day exploit with the same cadence. These happen in the background, but expect Edge to get these updates. You probably won’t notice the update happening.

Performance impact on Windows 2004 or 20H2

Gamers running Windows 2004 or 20H2 may have a blue screen of death or lower performance than expected. As Microsoft has pointed out, most users affected by this issue are running the game in full-screen or borderless window mode and are using more than one monitor. Microsoft has rolled back the non-security fix that caused these issues.

Note: Windows 10 cumulative updates include both security and non-security components. For non-security fixes, Microsoft will leave the original code in the patch, including the new code. If later it turns out that any of these non-security fixes are causing the problem, the company can trigger the system to uninstall the new code and revert to the original code. Note that you only need to restart your computer for the fix to take effect. (Microsoft triggers changes through Microsoft Update settings in the cloud.)

Microsoft

Here’s how to determine if your system has rolled back an April patch:

If your enterprise patcher does not allow direct access to Microsoft Update, you must adjust and trigger rollback through Group Policy or Intune settings. That said, I’ve never seen anyone outside the game affected. To see if a rollback has occurred on your system, type regedit in the search box to open the Registry Editor. Click the User Account Control dialog that appears. Browse to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE, then SYSTEM> CurrentControlSet> Control> FeatureManagement, and finally Overrides, where you can find the registry key. Check the value 4 in entry 1837593227. If you see an Enabled State entry with a value of 1, the fix has been applied. My Lenovo laptop is not a gamer rig, but I found that entry.

The ability to undo fixes deployed by Microsoft is limited to non-security patches included in the cumulative update for Windows 10. Microsoft does not want to leave vulnerable security code on the system, so security updates cannot be fixed automatically. If so, an attacker could attack your system and create a vulnerability. Microsoft has shown that 2004 or 20H2 will fully support this rollback feature. Earlier versions, such as 1909, have less ability to automatically roll back updates.

New Taskbar Features: News and Interests

Starting with this month’s preview release, Microsoft is introducing new news and interesting features to the taskbar. The code for this feature is included in the April preview release and the main security patch in May. This is reminiscent of Vista gadgets, which allow you to track weather, time, and news items with different gadgets on your desktop. The News and Interests feature deploys slowly in measured deployments, but we’ve already seen some IT administrators planning to block from the network.

If you want to block this feature, you must first wait for the feature to be deployed. Then there are some options to keep it away. When you arrive, for example, right-click on the taskbar and[ニュースと興味]Find the settings for[オフにする]Click. You can also disable the feature using a registry key, as described in Tenforums.

The registry keys that need to be set are:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER SOFTWARE Microsoft Windows CurrentVersion Feeds

“ShellFeedsTaskbarViewMode” = dword: 00000002

Microsoft

Here’s how to turn off News and Interests once they’re published:

At work, Windows administrators can use Group Policy (after the code is released, as mentioned above). Many system administrators question why Microsoft is deploying changes outside the normal feature release process. Note: News and concerns will be rolled out to Windows 10 2004 / 20H2 and earlier versions of Windows 10, so they are not limited to a particular feature release.

Hopefully this isn’t the way Microsoft plans to make changes to Windows 10 in the future. Most of us have resigned themselves to the changes that will be deployed through feature releases. However, the Office 365 style of pushing changes where administrators don’t know exactly when they will occur is not common in Windows 10. We’re watching whether Microsoft will continue this process or receive feedback from the company and encourage them to change it.

