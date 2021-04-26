Life with Samsung Galaxy S21





For the past few weeks I’ve been using the Samsung Galaxy S21 as my main phone and it worked very well for me. As I said when the S21 family was announced, the photo and video features are at the top of the list of changes in this version, but there are some other very interesting features as well.

The S21 is the smallest in the family, with a 6.2-inch display and a list price of $ 799. Others in the family include the S21 +, which has a 6.7-inch display for $ 999. The S21 Ultra offers a more advanced 6.8-inch, higher-resolution display and a more powerful zoom lens for $ 1,199.

The S21 is the smallest in the family, but I’ve gotten used to the bigger phones a bit, but the 6.2-inch display seemed to suffice. It measures 5.97 x 2.8 x .31 inches (HWD), weighs just over 6 ounces, and fits snugly in my hand. The unit I tried is purple. The three cameras on the back stick out a bit, but not as much as the other phones I’ve used recently.

Like Samsung phones over the last few years, it features a very bright and vibrant AMOLED display. It offers FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080), HDR10 +, and an adaptive refresh rate that automatically adjusts the display between 48Hz and 120Hz depending on what you’re doing. As a result, scrolling web pages looked particularly smooth. That’s not much I do, but it’s also especially good for gameplay. You can also set the phone to a fixed 60Hz rate. This saves Samsung (although the default adaptation settings were fine).

Samsung says the phone looked a little brighter, with improved visibility in bright outdoor light. It also has the ability to reduce blue light. This is becoming more and more common and is certainly welcomed.

Undoubtedly, the most important feature deals with photo and video capture. This is, in fact, where most phones try to differentiate themselves through both the hardware and the software that controls it. The S21 has three rear cameras. It has a 12-megapixel wide-angle main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens. There is a 10MP front camera that works through a hole at the top of the display, which Samsung calls “Infinity-O”. It’s not just a physical camera. It is also the image processing function of the processor and the software that provides various functions.

Not surprisingly, this phone can take great pictures every day, but it now applies to almost every smartphone that costs over $ 300. A typical photo is sharp, with good detail and a very good dynamic range.

The main rear camera has a 79 degree field of view and an f / 1.8 aperture, which makes it extremely flexible. At 1.8 µm pixels, it’s larger than most phones, making it suitable for capturing details. It also switches to night mode, like most phones. In this mode, you can take pictures for a long time by holding the phone firmly. In general, I thought the night photos were pretty good. It looks a bit softer (and sometimes looks too sharp) than it was taken on the iPhone, probably due to software noise reduction, but it’s generally pretty good.

The ultra-wide camera offers a 120 degree angle of view and an f / 2.2 aperture. I was very happy with the pictures I took with him.

But one area that has improved dramatically over the last few years is zoom. The 64MP telephoto camera has a 76 degree angle of view and f2 / 0. Samsung says the telephoto lens gives you a 3x “hybrid optics” zoom. Adding this to the digital zoom creates what Samsung calls a “30x space zoom.” One of the important new features is optical image stabilization. This should stabilize the phone for zoom shots. There is no doubt that the zoom here is better than the zoom on a regular Galaxy S20 or a regular iPhone 12 (without a telephoto lens). It did a great job with optical zoom, and the addition of digital zoom was fine in many situations at 5x or 10x, but at least for handhelds, I didn’t think a 30x photo would be a good one.

This is a photo with ultra-wide (0.5x), normal (1x), zoom (3x), and space zoom capabilities.

In summary, I thought the zoom was good. Much better than most cameras, but not as good as the Galaxy Note Ultra’s. I haven’t tried the S21 Ultra (which has both 3x and 10x optical zoom). I would like to see how it is compared.

The front camera has an 80 degree angle of view and an af / 2.2 aperture. Some other phones have a wider-angle front camera, and the S21 Ultra has a larger pixel size of 40 megapixels when used in 10MP mode. This year’s new feature is dual pixel autofocus. This will result in a sharper selfie. Samsung also talks about an improved automatic white balance feature that says it creates a more natural skin tone. I don’t take a lot of selfies, but it worked well for video calls and the like.

Perhaps my favorite photo feature on the S21 is the single take, a mode introduced in last year’s model that captures a variety of images and videos at once. It’s a fun way to capture different kinds of things. The S21 has improved this with new AI features such as adding dynamic slow motion and automatically splicing video to highlight reels. It’s not a replacement for individual editing, but I was impressed with how good some of these automated videos are.

And, of course, there is a regular assortment of other camera options, most of which are hidden behind the “Advanced” menu option. This includes pro mode, slow motion and “super slow motion” modes, portrait, hyperlapse, panorama and hood modes.

The S21 has some unusual video features.

Similar to last year’s model, there are all kinds of video capture modes, from FHD 30fps to UHD (4K) up to 60fps and 8K video capture at 24 frames per second. I don’t see the difference in resolution because the phone doesn’t have an 8K display and I don’t have an 8K TV, but I know where experts want higher resolutions. For most of us, low resolution is fine. However, 8K video has one great feature. With the gallery application, you can pull and view a 33-megapixel still image directly from the video, so you don’t have to choose between capturing the video or capturing the still image.

The most interesting new feature is Director’s View. It provides live thumbnails of images from all three rear cameras and the front camera, allowing you to switch cameras instantly. You can choose to shoot video from one camera, display the front camera in a window, or display it side by side with the rear camera to create a “vlogger view” that allows you to capture video from both the front and rear cameras at the same time. I will. .. You’ll find out what’s very interesting to those who are shooting training videos and realtors who show off their real estate. You don’t need a camera crew because you can create video from one device with two cameras. Other options include directional audio.

Of course, the new processor is especially useful for games and photography. The units I tried were the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with one X1 ARM core, three Cortex-A78 and four Cortex A-55 cores, and the Adreno 660, like the other units sold in the United States. The graphics are carried. 5nm process. The unit comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. (In other parts of the world, Samsung uses the Exynos 2100 processor.) Benchmarks are faster than last year’s model, but in actual use it’s hard to see the difference in normal use. It works very well, but there are models from the last few years. Unlike older generation Galaxy phones, this year’s model doesn’t have a microSD slot. This is useful given the size of the videos and photos you can create recently.

It supports both sub6 and mmWave 5G. I got a good speed on the phone. In fact, in the area I tried, LTE was faster (down over 200 Mbps, up almost 60 Mbps) than Verizon’s 5G, which has no millimeter-wave coverage. Results will vary from location to location. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, and ultra-wideband (UWB). Samsung talks a lot about this, especially in preparation for what’s coming next in a saturated environment, and how to use UWB to pinpoint more accurate positions, but in most cases do you see any benefits? Whether or not these criteria depend on whether there are other devices to support.

There are also some security enhancements. The fingerprint reader on the screen is said to be 1.7 times larger, so you can easily hit the right place on the screen. It’s much more reliable than the S20’s fingerprint reader and is especially useful in a world where you wear masks often. (Provides a face unlock, but it’s not very secure.)

DeX mode allows you to use your phone like a desktop when connected to an external monitor, including the wireless mode first introduced on the Galaxy Note last August. This concept becomes even more useful as monitors and televisions that support Miracast become more widespread. Perhaps even more useful is the DeX application, which allows you to make calls in windows on your Windows PC or Mac. Includes wireless mode as long as you are on the same Wi-Fi network. This makes it easier and turns out to be especially useful for presentations in meeting rooms at work.

For the rest of the family, the S21 + is about the same phone with a larger display and a larger battery. The S21 Ultra has a 108MP main camera, a high quality front camera, and a dual telephoto lens system with both 3x and 10x optical zooms (what Samsung calls a “folded lens”) and many more photos. Add enhancements. And now it supports Samsung’s S-Pence stylus.

The Galaxy 21 is priced at $ 799, which is $ 200 cheaper than the original entry price for the S20. In part, Samsung gets there by not including earphones and chargers. This is what the company considers to be “green,” but it actually seems to be a cost-cutting measure. (Apple did something similar to the iPhone 12 with the same starting price as the 6.1-inch model).

Overall, the S21 is a great step up from last year’s S20 with a lower entry price. Not as flashy as the Ultra brothers, but packed with a lot of power, including a fair amount of zoom, in a more compact package.

Here is a complete review of PCMag.

