As the leaked document suggests, EA is a dispute driving players towards the loot box





A 54-page document leaked to Canadian Broadcast Corporation by insiders suggests that FIFA publisher Electronic Arts is actively encouraging players to spend money on microtransactions. The document provided by the leaker from EA Vancouver seems to be a presentation that frankly discusses the importance of FIFA’s Microtransaction Fuel Mode FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT). But EA argues that it calls this a “sensational story” and encourages people to spend money.

“We’re doing everything we can to get the player out there,” read part of the presentation. The same bullet points call FIFA Ultimate Team the “cornerstone” of the game. In another part of the presentation, we’ll elaborate on how game developers use “content teasers” to motivate players to spend money on Ultimate Team, and the strategy is “all the way. It leads to FUT. “

According to the CBC, insiders felt obliged to leak documents because they hated working with video games that included loot boxes and other gambling-type elements. EA representatives initially declined to comment, except that the document was “displayed without context.”

“All EA games can be played without spending money on in-game items, and the majority of players don’t spend money,” said the representative.

It’s been clear for quite some time that microtransactions are a very useful business model, and EA’s rival Activision Blizzard has generated $ 1.2 billion in in-game microtransactions in just three months. The law firm filed a class action proceeding against EA in 2020, claiming that the FIFA Ultimate Team is a form of predatory gambling. However, while loot boxes are legal in most jurisdictions so far, some countries, such as the United Kingdom, have outsourced investigations to determine how accurately they affect vulnerable players.

Since the publication of this story, EA has “not” pushed “people to spend on games. When providing that choice, we take great care not to drive spending more than making money in the game. The vast majority of FIFA players do not spend money on in-game items. He also encouraged young players to use parental controls and said the leaked documentation was consistent with the company’s desire to simply encourage involvement in something like the FIFA Ultimate Team.Also, as in the past, “I do not agree.[s] That either FIFA or our game involves gambling. “

