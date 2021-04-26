This is the easiest way to access Google Lens on your Pixel device





Pixel users have a very easy way to access Google Lens features without having to search for a location. If you’ve never used Google Lens before, you’ll find that you’re hanging out in the photo app.

Usually you take a picture of something and then go back and tap the lens button to get additional information. After that, Google finally released a standalone lens app. However, if you have a Pixel smartphone, you may be starting to see the Google Lens icon in your device’s search bar widget.

It also appears in the search bar within the Google app.

Google Lens in Search is currently only available on Pixel devices

This is only available on Pixel devices because it’s a feature that’s part of the Pixel Launcher. Requires a Pixel device. It’s not clear how popular this feature is, but according to 9To5Google, it’s a test feature.

In short, this means that the majority of Pixel device owners are not yet widely available. Tap the lens button from the search bar to launch the lens app.

It’s also worth noting that this appears to reach users running the Android 12 Developer Preview. If you don’t see the new lens button, this may be the reason. If you’re running on Android 12, you probably haven’t participated in Google’s tests.

Google could push it to all Pixel users at some point in the future, but at this point we don’t know when that will happen.

This is not the appearance of the first search bar

This is not the first time Lens has appeared in the search bar. In March, it was reported that the lens icon was visible to the user. It was also a new lens icon. It’s a bit strange that Pixel users on Android 12 now see the old icon.

What is clear is that Google is currently testing this feature further. And that could ultimately lead to a much broader deployment.

It seems that Google’s purpose here is to allow more users to operate the lens. And there is no better way to do it than to make it as easy to access as possible. By pasting it in front of you every turn the search bar appears.

