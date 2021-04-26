The following technical hearing will cover social media algorithms and YouTube only once – TechCrunch





Another week, another Big Tech hearing in Congress. With the proliferation of antitrust reform bills, Democrats are once again bringing in some of the world’s most powerful tech companies for cross-examination.

At the next hearing, scheduled Tuesday, April 27, at 10 am EST, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy and Technology will focus on concerns about algorithmic amplification. Specifically, the hearing explores how algorithms amplify dangerous content and shape user behavior on social platforms.

Senator Chris Coons, the chair of the subcommittee, has previously announced that he will invite a tech CEO, but the hearing on Tuesday will instead feature testimony from policy leaders on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. ..

Hearings may prove a unique opportunity to set YouTube on fire. Despite being one of the largest social networks in the world, YouTube is under the microscope of Congress, despite less transparency about radicalism and the inability to manage false information on a regular basis. Rarely. The company is represented by Alexandra Veitch, YouTube’s Regional Director of Public Policy.

At past Big Tech hearings, Google CEO Sundar Pichai appeared on behalf of YouTube’s parent company, but YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki mysteriously escaped scrutiny. Google is a huge entity, YouTube-specific concerns and its policies are generally mixed and lost, and lawmakers usually chase Pichai for concerns about Google’s search and advertising business.

Misinformation researcher Dr. Joan Donovan and former Google and frequent Big Tech critic Tristan Harris in a stylized repeat of last week’s hostile app store hearing featuring Apple and some of its critics. Will also testify on Tuesday. That tension can raise deeper questions and provides external expertise that can fill some gaps in the technical knowledge of lawmakers.

Policy leaders at these companies may not have the same flashy headlines, but they offer a more substantive opportunity given their in-depth knowledge of the content selections they make every day. Tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey are dragged into so many hearings at this point and start running together. Executives generally barely reveal while doing stupid things about day-to-day decisions on the platform. .. Bensus (R-NE), a ranking member of the subcommittee, emphasized that point, saying that hearings are a learning opportunity rather than a “show hearing.”

Democrats have been alerting the algorithm for some time. Republicans spent the second half of the Trump administration hunting down tech companies about the posts they removed, but Democrats instead focused on violent content, radicalism, and sometimes fatal misinformation.

We haven’t seen much about algorithm transparency, but it is subject to change. One of the House’s targeted Article 230 reform bills would deprive large corporations of protection if the algorithm amplifies radicalism or violates civil rights.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also suggested that another approach could be imminent, with users manually choosing their preferred algorithm in the future, and in some cases a kind of third party. It suggests that you may choose from the market. Needless to say, Facebook didn’t show any plans to give its users more algorithmic control.

Expect legislators to try to break open some black boxes on Tuesday if there is a major change in the way the platform decides who sees what.

