A man arrested on suspicion of trying to kill the founder of the developer





A man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill the founder of miHoYo, the developer of Genshin Impact. The man was detained by Shanghai police on April 24 after being reportedly entered into a knife-armed company building. Thankfully, no one was harmed in this incident. According to a report from GameSpot, the man was dissatisfied with the recently canceled Global Anniversary event at Honkai Impact 3rd, one of the other games in the studio. The event has been a bit controversial lately, so miHoYo canceled it and offered an in-game alternative reward as a result.

The event in question was aimed at celebrating the 3rd anniversary of the global version of Honkai Impact 3rd. According to a Reddit post by Amped-Up-Archos, some Chinese fans were angry that the game was receiving events outside the region. China has held exclusive events in the past, which has caused considerable anger from players in the region. Some fans have expressed frustration with the bunny suit that the character wore for the tie-in. As a result of all this, miHoYo was threatened with multiple killings and the game was reviewed and bombed.

It’s unclear if the arrested man was disappointed or canceled at the first announced event, but the former seems more likely than the latter. Regardless of motive, this case shows how frustrated some players are with the game. Unfortunately, murder threats are common in the industry, and many developers have quoted similar issues from players over the years.

We hope that the suspect is currently in detention and the event has been cancelled, reducing some of his anger at the developers and making him chilly. It’s easy to get frustrated with video games, but it’s important to remember that real people create these games and maintain social media accounts. Earlier this month, former rare community manager Day Regionson discussed the abuse she and her team suffered during the launch of the Sea of ​​Thieves. After all, fans need to remember that these are just video games.

Have you ever played Genshin Impact or Honkai Impact 3rd? What do you think of these miHoYo games?

