Apple has released iOS 14.5. This is the biggest update since iOS 14 was first released.

Samuel Axon

Today is that day. After a longer beta period than usual, Apple has finally released iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5 worldwide. If you’re using a supported device, you can find updates on the Software Updates page of the Settings app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

This is arguably the biggest update to the iOS 14 cycle that started on September 16th last year with iOS 14.0 and iPad OS 14.0. The most important change for many is the transparency of app tracking. This is a new policy that requires app developers to get user opt-ins to track users between apps.

However, iOS 14 and iPad OS 14.5 provide a long-needed workaround for using Face ID when wearing masks, support for new AirTag accessories, and an in-software experience for a diverse user base. Some changes aimed at being more comprehensive, new Siri features, and changes to voice, reminders, news, music, and podcast apps.

After installing the new software, you should see something like this:

App tracking transparency

Apple’s long-awaited App Tracking Transparency features and policies will be fully enforced from today’s release of iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5 (and tvOS 14.5, which I wrote earlier today).

Most App Store apps for these devices use a tracking technique called ID for Advertisers (IDFA) to track user activity across apps published by multiple companies for ad targeting and more. Notify you of your monetization and data collection methods.

This is for managing tracking on a per-app basis[設定]It is a menu.

Samuel Axon

Last year, Apple announced that in order to do this on a per-app basis, all apps would begin to require user permission in advance. Many app developers and ad networks have criticized the move, saying it will hurt large and small businesses alike, with many users opting out and expecting the changes to have a significant impact on revenue. I will.

These critics do not make up for it. This move can have a significant impact on the revenue of many types of apps that rely on advertising for revenue. But Apple argues that controlling how users are tracked and how data is used and accessed is of paramount concern for the foreseeable future.

Apple initially postponed the transition (originally planned for the first release of iOS 14), allowing developers and advertisers to spend more time preparing. The launch of iOS and iPad OS 14.5 today is a never-ending point. The requirements now apply. (Some apps were already implemented before today’s release.)

Advertising COVID Mask Face ID Workaround: Use Apple Watch

Face ID has seemed like an overall victory over Touch ID since it was first introduced in 2017, but as you know, the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak puts Face ID phones in a tough situation. It was placed.

Face ID phones are a major way to get past lock screens and use features such as Apple Pay, as people around the world wear masks to protect themselves and others from viruses. Authentication method cannot be used.

Users who have updated their iPhone to iOS 14.5 and their Apple Watch to the just-released watchOS 7.4 can now unlock the phone mentioned above with the watch mentioned above.

If you’re wearing an Apple Watch and the watch is unlocked and you approach the iPhone, you can simply glance at the iPhone screen and you’ll see that it’s unlocked by authenticating the watch itself. The watch provides tactile feedback to let you know that your iPhone has been unlocked.

This works for all FaceID iPhones paired with Apple Watch Series 3 or later, if both devices are running the latest software.

Diversity and inclusiveness

Apple has made some small but meaningful changes to better represent iPhone users in some parts of the iPhone and iPad experience.

First, Siri has two new voices in the United States modeled on Black English. These are on the audio Siri page in the Settings app. If you select “American” under Variety, you will see two voices, a black female voice and a black male voice, in addition to the two existing American accents.

In addition, Siri no longer has a single voice that is treated as the default. Users choose from multiple options when they first set up their phone now.

Here are two new Siri voice options.

Samuel Axon

It is a pictogram that represents a couple, and you can choose the skin color of each person individually.

Samuel Axon

There are new emoji options available for multiple skin tones.

Samuel Axon

Apple has also added some other emojis that aren’t focused on diversity, such as a new type of heart.

Samuel Axon

Apple has also introduced new emojis aimed at helping users express themselves better. In addition to various new heart and face emojis, Apple has added women with beard emojis of different skin tones. We have also added the ability to individually select the skin color of each of the two people with emoji such as a hugging couple. ..

New Siri and map features

You can now use Siri to initiate FaceTime calls with groups of people. You need to ask to call an existing message group.

Also, iOS and iPadOS 14.5 allow Siri to announce incoming calls via connected AirPods or Beats headphones. Apple also supports “calling an emergency contact if the iPhone owner needs help and can’t make a call,” Apple says.

Advertising

While driving, users can tell Siri about road hazards and alert other drivers. For example, say “Siri, there’s a crash first.” Users can also tell Siri when previously reported incidents have been resolved.

You can use this panel to share your ETA with walking and cycling directions.

Samuel Axon

Also, while discussing cars and maps, we’ll take this opportunity to explain that Maps users can now share ETAs with their contacts when walking or biking. This is a feature that people have been asking for for some time. In addition, CarPlay users can use shared ETA with Siri.

Apple app updates

Apple has introduced some new features and redesigns to some of its own iOS apps. For example, a podcast has a redesigned display page, as well as a top chart section and a new category and a carefully selected collection on the search tab. Users can also save and download episodes individually and see them automatically added to the library.

As you can see here, Reminders have new sorting options.

Samuel Axon

You can also print a reminder list if you really want to be archaic. (Or if you want to share the list with someone who doesn’t have a device that can view the list.)

Samuel Axon

Apple Music has the top 25 playlists in different cities, including playlists in Chicago.

Samuel Axon

You can use this menu to share lyrics with your contacts.

Samuel Axon

Then you can select a specific row to share.

Samuel Axon

Apple Fitness + videos can be streamed via AirPlay 2.

Samuel Axon

This is a slightly redesigned podcast show page.

Samuel Axon

Here you can save a specific episode.

Samuel Axon

You can now configure different settings for each podcast.

Samuel Axon

You can get a glimpse of the top chart of the podcast.

Samuel Axon

And this is the new Apple News + page in the news app.

Samuel Axon

News search results are sorted by category.

Samuel Axon

Similarly, Apple News has a redesigned Apple News + tab with a prominent place to manage and download magazine and newspaper issues. There are also some improvements to the search on the category-based results page.

Apple Fitness + in the Fitness app can stream audio and video to AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and devices, giving you more convenient access to the service at home and in other environments.

Apple Music now offers users the option to share individual lyrics segments via messages, Facebook, or Instagram stories. There are also some metropolitan city-specific playlists such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Dublin, Berlin, Jakarta, Istanbul, Tokyo, Seoul and Dubai.

Reminders have a new sort option in the reminder list. Users can now sort by title, priority, due date, or creation date. You can also print your reminder list using widgets that are easily accessible within the app.

Grab bag

There are some other features that don’t fit well in the bucket above. They include:

Support for Apple’s new geolocation device, AirTags. “Enable 5G connection” on lines using cellular data on iPhone 12 model Dual SIM support Ability to fine-tune the playback speed of the translation app by pressing and holding the play button Support for PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and Xbox Series X | S controller via Bluetooth Fixed some bugs. It can be found in the full update note below.

Controls for adjusting the playback speed in the translation app.

Samuel Axon

