Google Nest Hub is breaking into your hotel room





The first generation Nest Hub could be a fixture for a hotel nightstand. Photo: Adam Clark Estes / Gizmodo

After checking the bed bugs in the list of tasks to complete when you settle down in your hotel room this summer, it’s a good idea to add Google to unplug.

Two hospitality-focused companies, Guest Supply, which focuses on hotel special amenities, and Volara, which offers voice assistant options to the same industry, have partnered to provide the Google Assistant in hotel rooms. Was announced. The program allows hotels to install a 7-inch cameraless first-generation Google Nest Hub in all guest rooms.

Each smart display is programmed to act as a kind of digital concierge. For example, you can set a wake alarm on Google, talk to your front desk, ask for restaurant recommendations, or request additional pillows. The hotel can also configure the Nest Hub to control the devices in the room, such as smart light bulbs and automatic drapes.

Google first piloted the program on Volara when it introduced Google for Hotels last summer. This experience was available at several hotel locations in the United States and the United Kingdom, but this latest news suggests that the program is ready to roll out to any hotel or resort that wants it. ..

Placing the Nest Hub in a hotel room is like setting up a personal demonstration station and we hope people will try it out. Hotels that have adopted this will benefit Google, which has been following Amazon’s lead since the debut of the first Google Assistant smart speaker in 2016.

Amazon also has a history with Alexa in hotel rooms. The company announced Alexa for Hospitality in 2018, including Marriott, one of the most prominent hospitality players, as its first partner. However, the program raised concerns after other partners revealed the polarized nature of sleeping with a hot microphone in your room.

As reported by Travel Weekly in 2019, Best Western Hotels & Resorts CEO David Kong told industry summit attendees that the introduction of Alexa into hotel rooms was unsuccessful.

we [tested] Alexa as a means of guest request, Kong told the ALIS audience at the executive panel. If someone wants an extra towel, or says the lights aren’t working, you can use Alexa to communicate with us. But what we found was that when most people entered the hotel room, Alexa cut off the hotel room, probably because they didn’t want them to hear in the room. No increase in satisfaction score was seen and usage was minimal.

Kong added that he also received complaints that Alexa became active without a prompt at midnight and woke up guests.

When asked by the panel moderators if he would like to unplug the voice-activated virtual assistant device in his hotel room, Kong said he would.

Google in a hotel room doesn’t always provoke the same reaction. Google has promised that users will not have to sign in to Nest Hub in their hotel room and there will be no activity linked to their personal account. It also states that the audio will not be saved and the software will clear all activity from the device after it has been reset for the next guest. Also, the hardware mute button is still available on Nest Hub devices and can be unplugged at any time if you don’t want to agree with the experience.

Google has the opportunity to take over where the Amazons Alexa for Hospitality program may have failed. Due to its small screen, NestHub looks like a traditional hospitality gadget. And, despite Mike, hotel guests may be more pleased to say that Google is reportedly one of the most trusted companies in the United States.

