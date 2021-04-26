Knockout City Playable on First Day on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate





Electronic Arts and Velan Studios have announced a future 3 to 3 evasion. The game “Knockout City” will be available for play on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC from day one.

Here’s what Velan Studios had to say about the announcement:

From launch, all EA Play members (all platforms) have unlimited access to a complete game with 5 starting playlists, 6 special balls, 5 multiplayer maps, 1 interactive environment and more. Instead, ExclusiveKnockout CityEpic Outfit: Ready Up is automatically added to your inventory when the game starts. Once qualified, players can plan to create a much larger threat with the crew by stitching together faster throws or giving their opponents a one-to-two hit. From roof rumble to concussion yard to knockout, fight in the city or not, City offers a variety of weapons to make your enemies stylish, including classic standard balls, explosive bomb balls, trap cage balls, and gravity-defying moon balls. Defeat it. In addition, players can switch playlists to roll solos in face-off matches, use crews with 3v3 team KOs and 3v3 diamond dashes to betray their opponents, and keep each match interesting. You can also. -Vs.-Four ball-up brawls. Players who like free competition can dive into KOChaos, and players who want to calm their beef can play private matches on any playlist.

Velan Studios wasn’t too bad for us either. Knockout City received over 1 million downloads during the playable beta process. It’s definitely a pride, and I’d rather say I enjoyed the time in beta. I didn’t always win and some bugs caused me some frustration, but in the end I enjoyed it. You can see the impression of the previous beta version of Knockout City here.

Remember, you’ll need the EA Play included with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC to participate in the fun of the first day. If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can check the offering for $ 1, $ 9.99, and $ 14.99 per month.

Knockout City will be available for play on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC (Steam / Origin) on May 21, 2021. Looking forward to the final release of Knockout City? Let us know in the comments!

