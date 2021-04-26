Google’s latest Pixel 5a leak is the most disappointing ever – BGR





A few weeks ago, the leaker claimed that the current chip shortage persuaded Google to discontinue the Pixel 5a, which was scheduled to go on sale in late spring or early summer. In a surprising move, Google almost immediately denied the rumors and at the same time confirmed the existence of the phone. According to the company, the Pixel 5a will be available this year, but the new Pixel family members have only two markets, the US and Japan.

Fast-forwarding on Friday, Google released a new photo blog post on its AI blog. The company demonstrated “HDR + with brackets on Pixel smartphones” using a variety of photos, including unreleased Pixel 5a camera samples. Those images were quickly deleted, but not before someone discovered and saved their origins.

Google has retained the EXIF ​​data for the images used in the AI ​​blog. This is probably to indicate that the image hasn’t changed. The sample information taken with the Pixel 5a shows the specifications of the actual camera on the smartphone.

This is a photo that Google Pixel 5a seems to have taken according to EXIF ​​data.

You can find it in the Google Photos album linked by Google at the bottom of this article: https: //t.co/8geS0BvnEL

H / T @ Cstark_27 pic.twitter.com/O5h7bX9W6d

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 23, 2021

The Pixel 5a’s photo resolution is 12.2 megapixels from a rear ultra-wide camera with an aperture of f / 2.2. These findings show that the Pixel 5a has two rear cameras. It’s similar to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 camera hardware. This shows that Google may recycle some parts of its smartphone last year. In that case, the ultra-wide-angle lens would be a 16-megapixel camera.

According to a previous report, the Pixel 5a will be powered by the same Snapdragon 765G processor that powers the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. According to a design leak, it will be equipped with a 6.2-inch OLED hole punch panel, similar to the Pixel 4a 5G last fall. Taken together, all these leaks suggest that Google will reshuffle some of its Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 hardware to devices sold as Pixel 5a. The leaked photo data also shows that the photo was taken on October 1, 2020, further indicating that the phone is likely to be using last year’s hardware.

We’ve already seen that the Pixel 4a 5G is a better option than the Pixel 5. When it comes to performance, the flagship is already a compromise. Choosing a Pixel 4a 5G over a Pixel 5 makes more sense for a disappointing Pixel year, in an overall disappointing year. Pixel 4a 5G is cheaper.

The Pixel 5a seems to be a marketing gimmick at this point. A variation of the repackaged Pixel 4a 5G / Pixel 5 could be even cheaper than last fall’s Pixel 5 series handsets. A better choice may be to lower the price of both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. After all, there is no reason to buy two phones in the world where there are phones such as the iPhone 12, Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9. .. Even the camera experience is not worth the long-term sacrifice. Pixel 5 smartphones aren’t as promising as their competitors.

It’s unclear when Google will announce Pixel 5a or how much it will cost. Google I / O is back again this year. This may be a great place to unveil a smartphone like the Pixel 5a.

