Tesla’s earnings call has ended. Here are five things you need to know.

Tesla reported stronger first-quarter earnings than Wall Street expected on Monday night. Inventories have fallen by about 2% anyway. The news release did not have enough important details to satisfy investors. However, there were details for investors and analysts to spend on quarterly earnings conference calls.

The call started at 5:30 pm Eastern Standard Time and ran for about 70 minutes. Musk and Kirkhorn talked about many issues, from Tesla’s recent media coverage to Bitcoin and current production challenges.

Supply chain issues

Due to the shortage of automotive semiconductors, Covid-19 still makes life difficult for the entire global automotive business. Tesla’s problem has emerged at a higher cost. EV manufacturers have been forced to manufacture and ship parts in less than ideal locations. However, Kirkhorn was optimistic that profits and rates of return would improve throughout the year as some of the supply chain problems were resolved.

For investors, Kirkhorns’ comment means that car margins, excluding regulatory credit sales, should rise in the coming quarters. That’s something the bull is on the lookout for.

2021 delivery

However, industry supply chain issues can disrupt Tesla’s deliveries. However, the company did not change its year-round sales guidance. Tesla’s management expects an average annual growth of 50% for the foreseeable future. They also believe that by 2021 they will achieve more than 50%. As a result, shipments will exceed 750,000 units. Wall Street models about 800,000 deliveries, an increase of about 60% year-on-year.

This is one of the areas that investors can be disappointed with. Clear guidance is desirable. On the other hand, maintaining guidance on supply chain challenges can be considered a win.

Manufacturing

Tesla ships cars from two plants in California and Shanghai. Tesla expects both the new Berlin and Texas plants to begin production of vehicles in late 2021 and mass production in 2022, according to Musk.

With the new plant going live at the end of the year, the company’s next few quarters will be driven by increased production of the Model Y in China and the production and shipment of the updated Models S and X. Delivery of the new S is scheduled to begin next month. , Volume will increase in the third quarter.

Media coverage

A review of the new Model S will give something to focus on journalists. The plaid version can travel from 0 mph to 60 mph in about 2 seconds. So far, Musk is not happy with the recent press. In particular, he was angry with Tesla’s driving assistance and the recent crash of Texas that killed two people, and journalists who suggested that the autopilot might have played a role should be ashamed of themselves. He added.

Kirkhorn also talked about Tesla’s fully autonomous driving (FSD), but didn’t mention the state of technology. According to the CFO, we are working on an FSD subscription. There are many possibilities for recurring revenue through subscriptions. Musk is convinced on his side that fully autonomous driving can be achieved with optical cameras without the need for riders or radar. How to achieve fully autonomous driving is continuously debated in the automotive industry.

Bitcoin

Kirkhorn also talked about why Tesla invested in Bitcoin. Tesla sought to get a return on excess cash balances, but traditional options such as short-term bonds and bills did not have many opportunities. Kirkhorn added that he was encouraged by the liquidity offered in the Bitcoin market. Tesla seems to have had no problems building a $ 1.5 billion position in cryptocurrencies. Tesla sold about 10% of its position to make a small profit in its first quarter treasury. The size of the profit is not disclosed, but it may be available in the company’s quarterly report. Nickel may have been added to the first quarter earnings. Tesla reported adjusted earnings per share of 93 cents. Wall Street forecasts earnings per share of about 80 cents.

How about the stock?

Are the added details sufficient to increase inventory? Investors will have to wait until Tuesday morning to find it. In after-hours trading, stock prices are still down about 2.5%.

Share prices on Monday will rise by about 1.2%. S & P 500 rose 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%.

Write to [email protected]

