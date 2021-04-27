Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin challenges the NASA deal awarded to SpaceX for the Artemis lunar module





Blue Origin protests NASA’s decision to give SpaceX a $ 2.9 billion contract to develop a new lunar module for NASA’s Artemis Moon program on Monday, with competing proposals from Blue Origin and Dynetics Announced that it will refuse.

“NASA has made a flawed acquisition of the Human Landing Systems program and moved the goalpost to the last minute,” Blue Origin, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said in a statement.

“In NASA’s own words, it made a’high risk’choice,” the statement continued. “Their decisions not only eliminate competitive opportunities, significantly narrow and delay the supply base, but also endanger the return of the United States to the Moon, so we protest the GAO (Government Accountability Office). I submitted. ”

Rendering of Blue Origin’s Moonlander design. A rocket-powered descent stage and an upper crew capsule attached to another rocket system propel the aircraft back into lunar orbit.Blue origin

The Human Landing System (HLS) is a new space launch system heavy rocket managed by Boeing, Lockheed Martin’s Orion Crew Capsule, and a small, commercially developed lunar space station known as the Gateway.

As it orbits the moon, astronauts either move directly to a new lunar module and descend to the surface, or first use the gateway as a research platform and way station.

NASA is aiming for a landing near the Moon’s South Pole. There, permanently shadowed craters carry ice reservoirs that can eventually be extracted and converted to rocket fuel, air, and water.

Unlike the Lunar Module, which is owned by NASA and built for the Apollo program operated by a contractor under the direct control of the government, the HLS system is a commercial spacecraft designed, owned and operated by NASA builders. It’s an initiative.

Trend news

The space agency awarded SpaceX nearly $ 1 billion last April. SpaceX, a team led by Blue Origin and a team led by Dynetics, participated in a design contest to devise an affordable commercial lunar module in partnership with the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

SpaceX has submitted a proposal for a version of the Starship Rocket that it is currently developing independently for deep space missions. Blue Origin has worked with aerospace giants Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper to develop a more traditional two-stage lander. Dynetics and Sierra Nevada also devised a two-stage system.

The agency initially planned to give the two companies subsequent HLS contracts to promote competition and protect them from the potential for major problems that could affect one company but not the other. Was there.

However, Congress has allocated only $ 850 million to NASA’s fiscal 2021 budget for lander development. That’s about a quarter of what the authorities said they needed to prepare a new vehicle by 2024.

Given the available funding and projected future spending, NASA “down-selected” to a single contractor, SpaceX, on April 16 to allow California rocket builders to manage costs, technology, and management. We have decided to offer the most attractive combination of expertise.

According to NASA, SpaceX has a total valuation of $ 2,941,394,557, the “significantly” lowest of the three teams. The price of Blue Origin was “significantly higher than this,” followed by Dynetics.

The artist’s impression of the lunar module proposed by SpaceX. This is a variant of the company’s starship prototype currently being developed for use in new heavy rocket systems. SpaceX

The Blue Origin protest states that NASA did not notify the company when it became clear that NASA’s budget might not support the two providers.

In a letter, a Blue Origin lawyer said, “In the process of preparing and submitting a proposal, NASA has stated that it has the highest priority to win two awards, but is currently available and expected future budget. Only SpaceX was awarded the award because of the recognition of the shortage. ” Became a corporate lawyer for GAO.

NASA’s decision eliminated HLS competition, the letter claimed, “effectively blocking the development and launch of immediate and future lunar landing systems and opportunities for lunar landing, but … of the Agency. The evaluation process and awarding decisions are not in compliance with federal procurement laws and regulations and must be set aside. “

The letter does not allow NASA to meaningfully compete for awards when institutional requirements change because the lack of funding for the multi-year program life cycle has not been revealed. I insist.

In addition, NASA said, “Because of the recognition of funding restrictions, we have changed the weighting according to the valuation factor to make price the most important factor. The protest continues for the reasons explained below. Should be. “

NASA did not comment immediately.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos