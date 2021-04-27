



The new MDHHS rules came into effect on Monday, April 26th. This extends the previous mask obligations to 2, 3, and 4 years old.

Kentwood, Michigan This is the first day of a new epidemic mask rule that requires children over the age of 2 to wear face masks. Already, Erin Farias, owner of the Little Smiles Day Care and Christian Learning Center in Kentwood, said she and her team were “suffering.”

“That’s impossible. She doesn’t teach anymore,” said infant teacher Farias. “She has no curriculum or crafts, but’put on a mask and pull up the mask’. That’s their day.”

Samantha Burbacher, director of the Learning Center, said older children are already wearing masks. So the 4-year-olds grouped with them are doing better. It is more difficult to force the wearing of a mask at the ages of 2 and 3.

“Put all two-year-olds in the mask,” Brubacher said. “I was doing my best to put on the masks for my kids. I can’t promise it will be perfect, but I was going to do my best.”

The new rules are due to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) extending the epidemic order earlier this month. The younger age mask requirement was recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Previously, Maskman Date was applied to children over the age of five.

This month, Michigan is seeing an increasing number of cases of children with COVID-19. Last week, leaders at Spectrum Health and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital said they are treating more children with the virus than ever before, even children without underlying illness.

“On the other hand, it was the best ever in Michigan,” Farias said. “We understand that we have to do something, but this is very difficult.”

Farias said the center is also becoming more widespread. Last year, they had to close two rooms in both locations all year round for quarantine. In the last two weeks, they had to do it twice.

“I was having a hard time, this is not a school at the moment,” Farias said. “This is’let me follow this rule all day’. It’s difficult.”

For now, the team does “gentle reminders” all day to keep the kids wearing masks. In the past, they have given lessons on bacterial spread and said they may revisit it.

Brubacher said parents shouldn’t be worried that their children will not be able to participate in day care if they are struggling with masks because they are working according to new guidelines. This is what they all work together to learn.

“We have a wall with all the names labeled on a mask with hooks, but that’s all we can do to organize it,” Brubacher said.

She said mask straps help track them during the day. Little Smiles has some additional masks that were donated if someone forgot their mask.

The latest mission is valid until May 24th.

