javascript-How to add your own custom metric hits to Google Analytics





Consider a web application that has different pages.

Page 1 has a link that leads to Page 2. Page 2 has a link that leads to Page 3. This is what I am trying to achieve:

Add +1 to the unique page 1 Display a custom metric each time a unique user visits page 1. Add +1 to a unique page 1 Each time a user clicks a link[カスタムメトリック]Click. However, I only want to count unique link clicks from each user (just add one custom metric per user / session).

I want to do the same for pages 2 and 3.

The solution I came up with is to use Javascript to place the session cookie in the visitor’s browser. I’m using Google Tag Manager, so I launch this script first (priority is set to 9999) and return the cookie value as the custom metric value.

Returns 0 if the cookie exists. If it does not exist, it returns 1 for the custom metric. This script runs every time the page loads or before the user clicks the link, so the cookie is updated.

function setCookie (name, value) {document.cookie = name +’=’ + value;} function getCookie (cname) {var cookie = []var name = cname + “=”; var decodeCookie = decodeURIComponent (document.cookie); var ca = decodeCookie.split (‘;’); for (var i = 0; i[i]; while (c.charAt (0) ==”) {c = c.substring (1);} if (c.indexOf (name) == 0) {cks.push (c.substring (name.length, c.length));}} if (cookie.length) < 1) { return false; } else { return cookie; } } function checkCookie(cname) { var nMetric = cname + 'MetricValue'; var nPath = cname + 'Path'; var path = window.location.origin + window.location.pathname; var ck = getCookie(nMetric); if (ck === false) { setCookie(nMetric, 1); setCookie(nPath, path); // console.log('No cookie set. Adding metric: 1. Path: ' + path); return; } var ck2 = getCookie(nPath);if (ck2 !== false && ck2.indexOf(path) > -1) {setCookie (nMetric, 0); // console.log (‘Cookie already exists based on path. Add metric: 0. Path:’+ path);} else {setCookie (nMetric, 1) ); setCookie (nPath, path); // console.log (‘Cookie is not set. Based on path check. Add metric: 1, Path setting:’+ path);} return;} checkCookie (‘uniquePageClick’);

This script runs just before the user’s click is sent as a metric. The same code is found in the pageviews that are triggered by the GA page load trigger with the highest priority.

I tested this setting in preview mode in Google Tag Manager and it seems to work perfectly. I also made sure that the tag was fired before anything else and changed the metric value as expected. However, there are some inconsistencies in the real-time tests I did.

It may have more unique clicks than page views. This indicates that some visitor clicks are recorded multiple times. I’ve also tested if the page is loading twice quickly, but sometimes I see two pages instead of one.

I think this is related to the speed at which cookies are set / updated / retrieved. I also tried to set a cookie so that it doesn’t expire for a few days, but I still get the same result.

What am I doing wrong here? Is there anything I can do about this with Javascript, Tag Manager, or Google Analytics? Is it a race condition? If so, what are the steps to prevent this from happening?

