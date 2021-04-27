5 Ways to Promote IT Innovation and Democratize Growth





New technologies allow companies with little or no coding experience to enter app development.

This democratization carries risks in meeting expected users and legal standards.

Subtle innovation management needs to be implemented to minimize risk.

As we face the new reality of the post-pandemic world, there is growing recognition that digital transformation and recruitment can make all the difference between the future and failure of an organization. The KPMGs 2021 CEO Outlook Pulse Survey found that the vast majority of leaders reported new digital business models and accelerated revenue streams (69%) and development of seamless digital customer experiences (56%). did. However, there is a widening gap between the growing demand for rapid innovation and the talent available to meet that demand.

Unlocking new technologies such as low-code / no-code is one way businesses can bridge the transformation gap. These platforms make it easy for users with little or no experience to prototype, iterate, and customize their applications. According to Forrester, software can be developed up to 10 times faster that way.

Democratization of this technology carries risks. But worrying about people inside your organization going out and building solutions outside of your IT capabilities doesn’t have to keep you up late. Here are five ways you can support agile innovation to drive your organization’s growth and still get credible results.

1. Establish effective innovation management

It’s easy to think of it as a box where you need to check for innovation. But today’s innovations are much more fluid and endpoints are still moving. This requires continuous innovation and coordination for the long-term success of the organization.

It is important to establish a lean and effective approach to innovation management that can be inspirational and agile in the face of ongoing turmoil without losing sight of potential risks. Such an approach requires changes in the way innovation and investment decisions are made.

Today, the focus is often on desirable business outcomes: new products or services to increase sales. More efficient production process or faster service delivery to increase margins. We believe that this focus needs to shift to work on ways to incorporate digital trust from the beginning and not strengthen it later.

Your decision should take into account questions such as: Who are your stakeholders and what are their credibility requirements? (Hint: According to a KPMG survey, most CEOs today consider purpose as well as profit.) What are the metrics of trust, such as the maturity of the privacy framework? And how do you measure them and turn them into a competitive advantage?

Developing what we call a digital trust compass helps identify the impetus for these trusts and establish them in the innovation process. This enhances stakeholder expectations, business needs, and IT functional deliverables.

The low-code / no-code platform market is accelerating rapidly

Image: Forrester

2. Accept “trust by design”

In response to the pandemic, many organizations have rushed to adopt digital solutions without fully evaluating them in terms of risk. Many people are currently working to address the gaps identified after implementation. This can have a significant financial and reputation impact, especially if you are forced to roll back changes or rebuild your solution from scratch.

If you’re looking to accelerate innovation, it’s more efficient to incorporate Trust by Design into your innovation management approach from the beginning than relying on less agile governance policies. Trust by Design means embracing a risk-based approach to support rapid innovation, rather than focusing on full compliance with legal standards.

The first step is to understand the purpose of the application and the importance of its mission, and then to make a coordinated mapping of controls to a particular risk profile. This approach allows you to manage control and monitoring of both business and functionality more leanly and efficiently without compromising the safety and security of your applications.

To guide innovation activities, we encourage you to establish a common understanding of end-to-end solutions and the complexity of different delivery models among stakeholders. You can also use Trust by Design to help manage the risks associated with empowering civil developers, such as promoting easy-to-adopt guardrails and automating data governance.

3. Go from “fit for purpose” to “fit for governance”

As the market potential for low-code / no-code platforms increases, so does the number of vendors offering technology solutions. When choosing an emerging technology, it is important to make sure that the solution works well, as well as that it meets reliability requirements across the broader value chain and supply chain.

In the hyper-connected world, stand-alone technology solutions are rarely found, and the systems of the system interact in real time. This requires organizations to monitor risk from an end-to-end perspective. Digital trust is not a static item, it changes dynamically and continuously depending on the nature and context of the business. The ability to comprehensively manage technology helps avoid potential ecosystem risks while promoting stronger partnerships based on shared governance principles.

4. Improve your organization

Focusing on improving the skills of individual contributors is not enough to close the transformation gap, as technology will radically change the way an organization operates. To innovate with agility, companies need to find ways to drive the tide and empower everyone in their organization.

Democratization of technology only makes it possible. To create value for your organization, you also need to democratize your employee expertise.

This creates opportunities for learning and knowledge sharing throughout the organization, including building hands-on communities, promoting hands-on experiences for citizen developers, and providing integrated learning experiences, giving people confidence in new technologies. Means to do so.

5. Foster a culture of agility

Promising to be agile is easy, but it’s much harder to foster a culture in which agile innovation truly thrives. To be successful, corporate leaders need to be at the forefront and center of cultural evolution. They need to set an example and provide managers with the tools and support they need to drive agile innovation.

Start by adopting a unique leadership approach. For example, learn to accept setbacks as part of the innovation process. This is much easier than it sounds, but by giving your people and yourself the freedom to fail, you will be able to foster a fast-forwarding culture by failing.

Innovation with confidence

In the new reality, innovation is an endless opportunity and a constant challenge. While technology democratization has the potential to accelerate digital transformation, leaders also know that it can be exposed to new risks.

The World Economic Forum was the first forum to draw the world’s attention to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the current period of unprecedented change driven by rapid technological progress. Policies, norms and regulations cannot keep up with the pace of innovation, and the need to close this gap is increasing.

The Forum established the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network Center in 2017 to prevent new technologies from harming humanity in the future. Headquartered in San Francisco, the network opened centers in China, India and Japan in 2018 and is rapidly establishing affiliate centers operating locally in many countries around the world.

The global network works closely with government, corporate, academia, and civil society partners to create artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving cars, blockchain, data policies, digital trade, drones, the Internet of Things (IoT), and precision. Medical and environmental innovation.

Find out more about the groundbreaking work the Center for Force Industry Revolution Network is doing to prepare for the future.

Would you like to help us shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution? Contact us for information on how to become a member or partner.

Remember that your people are your greatest advantage. Foster a culture of agility by rethinking innovation approaches, adopting Trust by Design principles, making technology decisions that are not only purposeful but also governance-friendly, and working to improve the skills of the entire organization. , You can face the future. With confidence.

Written by

Christian Rast, Global Head of Technology & Knowledge, KPMG

KPMG, Citizen Developer Program, Global Head, Tom Koehler

