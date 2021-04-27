Hermitage Event Wish’s “Genshin Impact” Gentry: Improvement of Nakazato drop rate, etc.!





Urian B., Tech Times April 26, 2021 8:04 pm

(Photo: Screenshot of Commons.Wikipedia.org) Genshin Impact of “Genshin Impact” Hermitage Event Gentleman Wish: Nakazato Drop rate improvement and more!

Is there a big announcement about “Genshin Impact”? By the way, for now, the event wish “Gentleman of Hermitage” is increasing the drop rate of Nakazato! Travelers, it’s time to stock up on a variety of weapons and characters to make the party stronger in battle, depending on the wishes of the event.

“Genshin Impact” Event Wish Schedule

Gamers will see the next Hermitage in Genshin Impact after the new version 1.5 was updated at 17:59:00 on May 18, 2021, according to the announcement by miHoYo, creator of Genshin Impact. You will be able to play the gentleman of. This may seem a bit distant, but it’s not really that far, as it’s only a few days until May.

“Genshin Impact” Event Wish List Bonus

Of course, why do gamers get involved unless there’s really something worth it? Now, here’s a complete list of details where the wishes for the next “Genshin Impact” event will begin for gamers.

Here’s a list of what gamers can expect from the “Genshin Impact” Gentry of Hermitage prizes, boosts, and bonuses.

During the wishes of a new event, the next event-only 5-star character known as Geo “Vago Mundo” Zhongli will receive a significant drop rate boost! Maybe it’s farming time?

In the wishes of a new event, all the popular 4-star characters known as Pyro “Wise Innocence” Yanfei, Geo “Cibarick Blossom” Noel, and Cryo “Katsline Cocktail” Diona will be featured. We have also received a significant drop rate boost!

After the upcoming event wish, Yanfei, the pyro of the popular 4-star character “Wise Innocence”, will be available immediately in the standard wish called “Wonder Last Invocation” of “Genshin Impact” version 1.6. Become.

Also, of all the above characters, event-only characters are reported to be unavailable in the game’s standard wish, “Call Wonder Last.”

Read also: Boycott “Genshin Impact” Twitter Trend: Players want MiHoYo to change the look of Hilichurls-that’s why

“Genshin Impact” Event Wish Details

It’s been a long time since the major update of Genshin Impact, but gamers are expected to try out some really cool changes to the game that will roll out from April to May. I am.

The game’s “test run” trial event is reported to take place during the hope of this particular event. Travelers can enter and test specific stages in the game with a fixed lineup that includes specific trial characters. Travelers who can complete a given challenge will receive a corresponding prize!

A YouTube video by Solarvan explains what gamers can do with the wishes of the upcoming Genshin Impact Gentry of Homage event. For now, players can just enjoy the game and prepare for the upcoming event wishes! Just a few days before the wishes of the upcoming “Genshin Impact” homage gentleman event!

Related article: “Genshin Impact” is expected to reveal new weapons in version 1.5

This article is owned by TechTimes

Urian B Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved.

