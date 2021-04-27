Release date, leaks, and other details





Key Point SDevs has rolled out Season 3 to both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Warzone has been supported by Nvidia DLSS in Season 3 This feature is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Available at “At release”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: War Zone Season 3 are some of the most notable updates as the hit battle royale game has made the biggest change ever. May become. Players can experience the Verdansk ’84 map, and old maps will never return to the game. With all the changes and new ones in the game, fans are more excited about what the developers are preparing for them in Season 4.

Season 4 release date

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: War Zone Season 4 may begin on June 16th or June 17th. This season’s Battle Pass will end on June 15th or June 16th. “Black Ops Cold War” and “War Zone” are typically maintained for several hours at the end of each season and begin the day after the previous season’s Battle Pass ends.

Leaked content

Unlike Call of Duty: Warzone players, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War zombie fans will have to wait a bit longer for the new map. However, there are rumors that a new zombie map is likely to be released in Season 4. In February, some fans revealed details of the official Firebase Z trailer, which could suggest the arrival of two new maps in the game.

As Stitch continues to take revenge on Russell Adler, two Perseus agents descend to Mount Yamantau and put the master plan into action. The fate of the Cold War is now in Verdansk.Photo: Treyarch Official YouTube Channel

One of the maps is Berlin, the site of the rumored Cold War. In contrast, other maps are reported to be set up in the United States. These locations were pointed out by YouTuberTheGamingRevolution, who claimed to have seen two flashing lights immediately after the eau de reactor was turned off. Both locations are labeled “Identified Occurrence Zones”, which seems to suggest that these may be new maps that may soon be released in the game.

For the Call of Duty: Warzone player, Raven Software is currently working on a next-generation patch for the PS5 and Xbox Series X players. Hit battle royale games have recently been supported by Nvidia DLSS, allowing players to improve their overall gaming experience. Nothing is known about the content that might appear in the “War Zone”, except for the usual new weapons, maps, and game modes.

Fans should expect more of these leaks for Season 4 content in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone as the update approaches mid-season.

