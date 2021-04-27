In a labor dispute, Google opposes shareholder calls for a review of whistleblower policy





After a year of employee conflict, regulatory scrutiny, and public resentment, Google asked shareholders to vote against a proposal to investigate some of the recurring problems.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, + 0.43% GOOG, + 0.49%, Google’s parent company opposes eight shareholder proposals for content removal, anti-competitive behavior, and diversity-related answers and changes at its annual shareholders meeting I’m asking you to vote. After the company recently spats with its employees, Trillium Asset Management sought a third-party review of the effectiveness of Google’s whistleblower policy. Specifically, he quoted the retirement of Timnit Gebru, co-head of Google’s ethical artificial intelligence team.

Most companies are urging them to vote against the shareholder offer, and Alphabet has been against this particular offer for the second year in a row. In the year since then, the tech giant has survived a wave of labor disputes, including some notable departures. Labor Relations Board complaints regarding the dismissal of employees involved in the organization. And the formation of a minority union, which is rare for white-collar technology companies.

Trillium’s chief advocacy officer, Jonas Kron, told MarketWatch that the problem was that things kept going. I’m having a hard time with the company saying don’t worry about these things that seem to be happening every month.

Trillium’s proposal, which has referred to other firings and departures for years, was not completely up-to-date. Earlier this month, thousands of Google employees wrote a letter asking the company to stop protecting harassers less than three years after a large employee strike over the same issue.

See: Google employees demand better protection from internal harassment

Cron also noted in a NBC News report last month that Google tends to advise employees to take vacations and seek mental health care if they complain about racism or sexism.

A Google spokeswoman said the company did not comment on Monday. Google said in an agent released last week that it has already banned retaliation against employees who have raised policy violations and other types of concerns, such as corporate human rights efforts. The company also said it has strengthened its research process since September, analyzing survey data to ensure that lessons learned are gathered and relying on it to further improve its policies, training and findings. ..

Gebru’s resignation stated that access to work emails and systems was blocked after asking management to discuss the decision to withdraw the AI ​​research treatise she and her team worked on. I was influenced by more people. Her co-leader, Margaret Mitchell, who spoke in support of Gebble, was subsequently fired. Both women also stated that they expressed concern about racial and gender prejudices in the workplace. In addition, Google Research manager Samy Bengio, who said he wasn’t informed about the Gebrus firing, resigned earlier this month.

Mr. Cron said shareholders would see this and say we were here a year ago and the problem is getting worse, and last year’s resolution won 4.9% of the shareholder vote, but the company’s He added a warning that the founders have a majority of voting rights.

Google opposes all shareholder resolutions. The rest are:

A proposal that asks the company to vote equally for each stock. Class B shares have 10 times more voting rights than Class A shares, and co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin own less than 12% of the shares, but give 51% of the voting rights. .. A resolution calling on the company to add human rights or civil rights experts to the board of directors. Shareholders say companies have a significant impact on human and civil rights, given the search market advantage, YouTube reach, and the heap of data about Internet users. A proposal for a report on sustainability indicators related to diversity and inclusiveness. According to the Google 2020 Diversity Report, the resolution states that undervalued colored races make up only 7.9% of Google’s technical workforce and 6.8% of leadership. Resolutions seeking transparency and detail in deletion requests in various jurisdictions. Shareholders want to compare Google’s actions with its stated commitment to not pursue harmful technology. Proposals for reports on corporate charitable donations, especially in the light of many recent political and social events. A resolution calling on the Board to report on how it monitors risks associated with anti-competitive practices. This is because the company faces antitrust oversight from lawmakers and regulators. A proposal to become a public interest corporation, considering its vast reach and influence around the world.

Alphabet’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for June 2, 9 am Pacific Ocean.

