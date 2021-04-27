As tech giants enter Africa, the issue of regional innovation emerges.New Times





Twitter now exists on the continent. Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced in this short, highly accurate tweet that social networks will open their first office in Africa, and more specifically in Ghana. This move has made Twitter another tech giant to establish a local presence, including Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Huawei, Amazon and more.

At first glance, this seems like a great opportunity for growth, opening up work opportunities for young professionals and investing in local facilities. But if you dive a little deeper, not everything is a rose.

“Africa defines the future”

In late 2019, Dorsey came to Africa on a listening tour to visit Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia to meet prominent entrepreneurs. “Africa will define the future,” he tweeted during the tour. “I don’t know where I am yet, but I plan to live here for three to six months in mid-2020.” His relocation plan was, of course, changed by the global Covid pandemic, but the basic concept. Was left. As Africa is one of the last blue oceans for global technological growth, it has a series of specific anomalous conditions that establish it as a continent that sets potential trends.

And this possibility is not overlooked. The top of the world’s largest companies roam the continent looking for local inspiration and talent. Brian Chesky of Airbnb and Satya Nadella of Microsoft visited Kenya and Nigeria in 2015, and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook visited Kenya and Nigeria in 2016. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai visited in 2017 and Alphabet’s Sergey Brin visited the following year. Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma came to Africa in 2017. I came back twice in 2018 and again in 2019. These trips have brought more than just moving tweets. Amazon launched AWS services in South Africa in 2018, Google’s first African AI lab opened in Ghana and Alibaba’s global trading platform in Ethiopia in 2019.

Let’s start with the positive effects of this technical intrusion. The opening of local offices and centers has created thousands of jobs, giving local tech enthusiasts the opportunity to finally learn and evolve in their favorite profession. Amazon currently employs more than 7,000 people in South Africa, but Microsoft’s data centers are expected to create more than 100,000 positions across the continent.

Technology leaders often make huge investments in regional adversity as a way to show good faith and establish ties with national leaders. Jack Ma has approved the Paradise International Foundation and the Ranger Awards, which aim to recognize 500 wildlife rangers who have protected the continent’s natural heritage for African citizens.

Local investment extends to the territory of entrepreneurs, to local initiatives where the Mark Zuckerberg and Presilia Chan Foundations have begun operations in Africa and are striving to impact education, science and the community. We offer grant opportunities. The eFounders Fellowship program created by the Alibaba Business School and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to empower 200 platform-building entrepreneurs in five years, and Africa Working, a new initiative announced today by a group of companies, including Barclays. , Knod, and Microsoft support 200,000 young people and 50,000 entrepreneurs with the main goals of employment potential and entrepreneurship in Africa.

The back of the coin

While hundreds of thousands of local positions have been opened and millions have been invested in local talent and protection, diversion of innovation is a real concern. The role of local entrepreneurship can be less meaningful, as tech giant salaries offer the highest opportunities on the continent. The life of a first-time innovator is full of initial difficulties, so some may abandon creative ideas and choose an economically safe role.

“Data colonization” is another concern, as continental data protection rules range from limited to non-existent. Data extraction, monopoly, and monetization expose various developing countries to the urge of big tech leaders, and people’s data is used to enhance big tech innovation and increase its political footprint. It has been.

It’s definitely great to recognize the great potential of the world in Africa, as investment has already boosted the technology sector, stimulated technology education and established value for both the African continent and businesses. .. But while there are many positive aspects, Africa’s potential is far greater than its support in the global technology scene with advanced local innovation and creative thinking that requires the monetization of talent. You need to remember.

Local entrepreneurs in Africa offer the best solutions to local difficulties, as large tech companies often work to solve first-world problems. It must not disappear, but it is prosperous.

Writers are entrepreneurs and investors, leading sustainability-promoting companies in Africa and the Middle East.

