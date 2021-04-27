Apple Watch ECG features are finally available in Australia





In 2018, Apple introduced ECG cardiac monitoring capabilities on the Apple Watch. It wasn’t available in Australia, but it’s finally rolled out.

These heart-related features allow the device to detect low heart rate and monitor irregularities. The goal is to give users a better understanding of what is happening in their heart so that they can receive the appropriate treatment when needed.

It is not medical grade and should not be considered a complete medical device.

When the ECG feature was first introduced, it turned out that it didn’t come to Australia. We’ll also spend years following up with Apple and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to see how far they are.

In September 2020, TGA told Gizmodo Australia: [had] We have not received any claims for products manufactured and / or offered by Apple, nor are any Apple devices included in ARTG.

But since then it has changed.

We first discovered that the ECG function was approved in Australia in March.

Submitting to the TGA clarified the approval of the feature and its associated purpose. However, at that time, it was unknown when it would actually be deployed in Australia.

The entire filing is as follows:

The ECG app is a software-only mobile medical application intended to be used on Apple Watch to create, record, store, transfer, and view single-channel ECGs (ECGs) similar to Lead I ECG.

The ECG app determines the presence of atrial fibrillation (AF) or sinus rhythm with a classifiable waveform. The ECG app is not recommended for users with other known arrhythmias. The ECG app is intended for over-the-counter (OTC) use.

The ECG data displayed by the ECG app is for informational purposes only. The user is not intended to interpret or perform clinical procedures based on the output of the device without consulting a qualified healthcare professional.

The ECG waveform is intended to supplement the rhythm classification to distinguish AF from normal sinus rhythm and is not a replacement for traditional diagnostic or therapeutic methods.The·

The ECG app is not intended for people under the age of 22.

Apple ECG has arrived in Australia

The latest Apple WatchOS 7.4 update has made some changes. One of them is Australia’s long-awaited ECG feature, such as arrhythmia notification.

Currently available and compatible with Apple Watch Series 4, 5, and 6.

Disclosure: The author owns shares in Apple.

