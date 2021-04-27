A man was killed in double shooting





President Harry Truman said: It’s amazing what you can achieve if you don’t care who gets the credit. That spirit is still alive in Fox2. Our teamwork is on display every day.

Our news slogan is “Reliable Coverage”. Frankly, you can’t be too busy to worry about who will get the credit. Our main concern is to serve our viewers.

We go where the story takes us. Whether it’s Washington DC when a Belleville man fired while practicing a parliamentary baseball game, or Puerto Rico, where the local Ameren crew regained strength after more than five months in the dark.

The coverage you can count on means awaken your day with our top-notch morning shows. Leading in breaking news from 4am to 10am. But our early morning crew also knows how to enjoy! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted at a show in our neighborhood on Friday.

Our research unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative journalist, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continued to actively cover breaking news and relied on experienced journalists to make a difference in the articles we covered. The shooting of Arnold police officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter to have exclusive access to the OConnor family during his amazing rehab in Colorado.

Finally, and importantly, FOX2 and KPLR11 are working to cover local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most widespread coverage of the presidential election. Our political commitment is not limited to the election period. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

